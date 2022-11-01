Biden threatens tax hit for oil majors who fail to lower costs

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden plans to seek tax penalties for oil companies unless they invest their record profits in lowering household costs and ramping up production, a White House official said Monday.

The comments come days after US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported bumper earnings, reflecting how a surge in crude prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has boosted the industry.

Natural gas costs have also risen, due to Europe’s mobilisation to offset lost imports from Russia.

On Monday, an official said Biden would renew his appeal to both oil and gas firms in an address later in the day, and that unless they comply “he will call on Congress to consider requiring oil companies to pay tax penalties and face other restrictions.”

Biden is expected to speak at 2030 GMT on Monday, in response to reports of major oil companies making record profits “even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump,” according to a schedule published by the White House.

Beyond international developments, the energy sector has seen heightened refining margins, in part due to operational issues at the plants.

The strong margins have translated into higher gasoline prices, a sensitive issue for American voters as midterm elections draw close. AFP