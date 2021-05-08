Biden talks up spending plans, says China is 'eating our lunch'

LAKE CHARLES (Louisiana) • United States President Joe Biden warned that Congress needs to adopt his multitrillion-dollar spending plans to renew the US economy because China is "eating our lunch".

Speaking in Republican stronghold Louisiana, Mr Biden pitched his US$2.3 trillion (S$3 trillion) infrastructure proposal as a way of securing US preeminence on the global stage as much as fixing bridges and roads.

The plan is popular among Democrats but Republicans in Congress either oppose what they see as an uncontrolled spending spree or are proposing something far more modest.

Mr Biden argued on Thursday that his plan, which would fund traditional infrastructure like road transport and also pour money into areas such as broadband Internet and electric car research and development, will pay off.

The plan also aims to "spark the electric vehicle revolution" by building a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers, replacing 50,000 diesel transit vehicles and accelerating the transition to a greener economy that makes infrastructure more resilient to climate change.

It is "a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America, to supercharge our economy so we can move goods, get to work, become more competitive around the world", he said, standing at an outdoor podium in Lake Charles.

In the background was the 70-year-old Calcasieu River Bridge, which Mr Biden called an example of a major, heavily over-used US bridge needing not just repair but replacement.

Republicans object to Mr Biden's call for funding infrastructure by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 per cent.

He also touted his US$1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which proposes expanding education and social protections and would be paid for through tax increases on the most wealthy.

The proposals could still face major changes in Congress, with Republicans set against higher taxes and Democrats having their own priorities.

Mr Biden said a new vision is needed, focusing on research and development, because "the Chinese are eating our lunch. They're eating our lunch economically. They're investing hundreds of billions of dollars in research".

"If it keeps going the way, they're going to own the electric car market in the world," he said.

"We've got to compete."

Next week, Mr Biden is scheduled to negotiate at the White House with senior Republicans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG