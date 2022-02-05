Biden takes aim at crime and guns in bid to neutralise political liability

As gun crimes soar across the United States, President Joe Biden had a lot at stake on his trip to New York on a rainy Thursday to confer with the city's newly elected mayor: The wave of gun violence is the Democrats' Achilles heel and could well derail the party in the November midterms, where it could lose its razor-thin majorities in Congress.

The President came out strongly against crime and guns. It was in the context of America, a shift to the political centre and, in an election year, a bid to retake the narrative.

The Republican Party has long styled itself as the "law and order" party and defender of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which confers the right to bear arms.

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is struggling to shake free from its "soft on crime" label - in no small part aided by the "defund the police" cry of its progressive wing, a political liability which the President also firmly laid to rest on Thursday.

"The answer is not to defund the police," Mr Biden said in New York, citing a US$300 million (S$403 million) budget submitted to Congress to expand community policing - in which police forces engage more productively with communities.

"It is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and know the community."

In New York City, crime last month rose by nearly 40 per cent, compared with January last year.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), except for murder, every major crime category saw an increase last month.

Shootings jumped by 31.6 per cent, from 76 to 100. Among the victims: five NYPD officers, in the space of four weeks. On Jan 21, NYPD detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora died after they were shot in Harlem while responding to a domestic violence call.

"I've spoken to their families," Mr Biden said. "Their futures were cut short by a man with a stolen Glock and (a) 40-round magazine.

"I don't see any rationale to why there should be such a weapon able to be purchased."

He added: "Every day in this country, 316 people are shot, 106 are killed. Sixty-four children injured by gun violence so far this year, 26 killed. It's enough. Enough is enough."

But the line between rising gun crime and gun control is a thin one. Mr Biden moved to the middle on the former, but - again in the American context - stayed on the "left" of the spectrum on gun control, which is a less attainable goal given wide and deep-seated, immutable opposition.

In short, liberals believe guns are the problem, while conservatives believe criminals are the problem.

In fact, more Americans are armed than ever before. The US closed last year with sales of roughly 20 million guns, many of these to first-time gun owners. This is reportedly the highest sales number ever; the previous highest record of 16.7 million firearm sales was in 2016.

Americans bought so many guns last year that there is currently a shortage of ammunition - though this applies mostly to hunters; for swathes of the US population hunting is a way of life.

Reforming policing is another perennial issue, but has more chance of success than gun control.

"We're not going to return to the era of heavy-handed policing," New York City Mayor Eric Adams - himself not only a former police officer but also a black American - told The New York Times ahead of his Thursday meeting with the President.

"But we also can't return to the era of 2,000 homicides a year."

The roots of gun crime are complex, however. A November 2021 Brookings Institution report on links between poverty and crime noted that "within cities, gun violence is concentrated in a small set of disinvested neighbourhoods, and within these neighbourhoods, such violence is even more concentrated within a small set of 'micro-geographic places', like particular streets".

"This is a well-established trend that holds in every city or non-urban setting in which it has been studied."

The need, therefore, is for what analysts call "precision policing", which avoids falling into the trap of racial targeting - a tightrope walk for the Democratic Party.

Mr Biden and Mayor Adams must thread the needle, Reverend Al Sharpton, a black American civil rights activist and Baptist minister, told the journal Politico ahead of the President's visit.

Democrats need to make the mounting violence a bigger priority, but he said: "If it's tough on guns, fine. If it's going back to zero tolerance that's allowing profiling, that's a problem."

He added: "No one wants to see crime stop more than we (black Americans) do because we're disproportionately impacted by crime... We're not anti-police, but we're anti-police abuse."