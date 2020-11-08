Biden supporters bang pots, honk horns and dance in streets

PHILADELPHIA • Supporters of Democrat Joe Biden banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across cities in the United States after their candidate captured the presidency in a narrow win over President Donald Trump.

Minutes after major television networks declared Mr Biden the winner following four nail-biting days since last Tuesday's election, people streamed to the White House to celebrate outside a security fence as the sound of booming fireworks was heard in the distance.

In nearby Dupont Circle, several hundred people formed a parade, playing music, singing and dancing, and marched towards the White House to the sound of honking horns and clanging cowbells.

Loud cheers erupted in the halls of the hotel where Biden aides are staying. "Worth every minute" of the wait, said one of the aides.

Campaign staff exchanged elbow bumps and air hugs in the hotel lobby.

In the New York borough of Brooklyn, cars honked and people pumped their fists and cheered on the streets.

"The nightmare is over," said Mr Andrew Ravin, 45, while his neighbour Kenneth Henry, 51, said: "We can breathe again."

In Detroit the day before, several hundred supporters of President Trump, some carrying guns, had raised premature chants of "We won!" outside a vote-counting centre for Michigan's largest city, despite news organisations having called the state for Mr Biden.

Some Trump supporters, taking a cue from the President, had insisted that something must be wrong with any count showing Mr Biden winning, and brought rifles and handguns with them to rallies outside tabulation centres in Detroit and Phoenix.

Wearing "Make America Great Again" red baseball caps and other pro-Trump garb, some fell to their knees in public prayer.

Mr George Vosca, 72, a retired Illinois government employee, drove for an hour with his wife to join a pro-Trump rally outside the Wisconsin state Capitol building in Madison.

"It's hard to believe that we all went to bed Tuesday night and Trump was so far ahead and now he's behind," said Mr Vosca.

REUTERS