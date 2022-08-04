Biden still testing positive for Covid-19, his doctor says

President Joe Biden, on screen, joins an event in Michigan from the White House, on Aug 2, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
10 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 on Wednesday (Aug 3), his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout.

Biden continues to feel well and is fever free, O'Connor said, adding that the president is still experiencing an occasional cough but less frequently than on Tuesday.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time on July 21.

He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

More On This Topic
Biden feeling well, continuing isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 again
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19
Related Stories
G-20 has key leadership role in tackling issues like pandemic response, climate change: Lawrence Wong
China Covid-19 cases climb in new risk to economic activity
Australia reinstates Covid-19 quarantine pay amid fresh Omicron wave
Covid-19 pandemic has led to Japan's quiet work-from-home revolution
Some Beijing residents asked to wear Covid-19 monitoring bracelets, sparking outcry
Japan warns of Covid-19 surge, PM to give news conference

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top