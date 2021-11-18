Biden sparks fresh confusion over US policy on Taiwan

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden reignited confusion about his administration's approach towards Taiwan hours after a lengthy virtual summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, providing an early test of whether the countries can move past the issue after a generally positive meeting.

Speaking to reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Mr Biden said Taiwan "makes its own decisions" and that the self-governing island is "independent".

Hours later, he said: "We are not encouraging independence" and stressed again that historic US policy towards the island's democracy remains in place.

"We're not going to change our policy at all. We're encouraging them to do exactly what the Taiwan Act requires," Mr Biden said, an apparent reference to the Taiwan Relations Act governing American policy.

He had earlier assured Mr Xi that he supports a "one China" policy and is not changing US strategy.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

For decades, US policy has been guided by a set of diplomatic agreements including the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act and other accords that form the foundation for the US relationship with China.

As part of America's "one China" policy, Washington regards Beijing as the "sole legal government of China", without clarifying its position on Taiwan's sovereignty.

Supporting Taiwan's independence would contradict those agreements, even though US policy allows for weapons sales to the island to foster its self-defence.

Some who are on the political right have praised Mr Biden for being more direct about US support for Taiwan, but the back-and-forth comments have made it difficult to discern whether there is a specific strategy at play or if the controversy stems from miscommunication.

Meanwhile, Beijing yesterday voiced firm opposition to any attempt towards "Taiwan independence", saying that moves by the island's Democratic Progressive Party to amend laws towards that end are being closely watched.

BLOOMBERG, XINHUA