Biden slams nuclear threat, says US ready for control measures

UNITED NATIONS - US President Joe Biden condemned Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion as a violation of the principles underpinning the United Nations and called on the world to maintain support of Ukraine.

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple. And Ukraine's right to exist as a people.

"Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold," he said on Wednesday in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

"If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for - everything," he added.

Mr Biden spoke hours after Mr Putin called up 300,000 reservists in what he labelled a "partial mobilisation" effort and, in a nationally televised address, portrayed his war against Ukraine as a fight against the US and its allies.

Mr Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Mr Biden told the assembly. "The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures."

Mr Biden adjusted his speech following the Russian President's latest escalation, sources said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he thought Mr Putin was unlikely to use nuclear weapons but that the threat showed why it was important to stand up to him.

"I don't believe that he will use these weapons. I don't think the world will allow him to use these weapons," Mr Zelensky said in remarks reported by Germany's Bild newspaper.

"Tomorrow, Putin can say, 'Apart from Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons.' We cannot make these compromises," Mr Zelensky added.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg denounced Mr Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons as "dangerous and reckless rhetoric".