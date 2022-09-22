Biden slams nuclear threat, says US ready for control measures

Nato chief rebukes Putin for 'reckless rhetoric' as experts call drafting of troops a 'disaster'

Updated
Published
4 min ago

UNITED NATIONS - US President Joe Biden condemned Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion as a violation of the principles underpinning the United Nations and called on the world to maintain support of Ukraine.

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple. And Ukraine's right to exist as a people.

"Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold," he said on Wednesday in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

"If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for - everything," he added.

Mr Biden spoke hours after Mr Putin called up 300,000 reservists in what he labelled a "partial mobilisation" effort and, in a nationally televised address, portrayed his war against Ukraine as a fight against the US and its allies.

Mr Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Mr Biden told the assembly. "The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures."

Mr Biden adjusted his speech following the Russian President's latest escalation, sources said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he thought Mr Putin was unlikely to use nuclear weapons but that the threat showed why it was important to stand up to him.

"I don't believe that he will use these weapons. I don't think the world will allow him to use these weapons," Mr Zelensky said in remarks reported by Germany's Bild newspaper.

"Tomorrow, Putin can say, 'Apart from Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons.' We cannot make these compromises," Mr Zelensky added.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg denounced Mr Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons as "dangerous and reckless rhetoric".

UN today more important than ever: PM Lee

The complex challenges that the world faces today are why institutions like the United Nations are more important than ever, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.

Noting that the UN gives small states such as Singapore a voice and a stake to build peace and security in the world, PM Lee said the Republic remains committed to the open, inclusive and rules-based ideals of the UN - 57 years to the day that the city state was admitted as a member of the global body.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) kicked off on Monday, with leaders of more than 150 countries attending the in-person meetings at the UN headquarters in New York for the first time in three years.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is attending the UNGA until Sunday and will deliver Singapore's statement at the high-level General Debate segment.

While the world grapples with climate change, rising geopolitical tensions and growing protectionism, Covid-19 has reminded everyone how inextricably interconnected and interdependent the world is, PM Lee said on Wednesday.

"Institutions like the UN are more important than ever, providing a platform for countries to come together and build a stable international environment," he said in a Facebook post.

Singapore's Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor said in an accompanying video that the Republic has been a strong supporter of the UN and the UN Charter since its independence in 1965, with many of its diplomats having made substantial contributions to the work of the intergovernmental organisation.

"As a small country, we do have a deep interest in ensuring the success of the UN," he said.

"As a responsible member of the international community, we will continue to work closely with all countries, large and small, to find solutions to global problems."

On Wednesday, Dr Balakrishnan said he had a running start to the UNGA, having had fruitful meetings with more than a dozen leaders from various countries on Monday alone.

The mobilisation plan demonstrated "that the war is not going according to his plans", he said.

As for any potential Russian use of nuclear arms, "we will make sure that there is no misunderstanding in Moscow about exactly how we will react", he added.

Mr Putin's announcement came after weeks in which Russia's forces were routed in north-eastern Ukraine, with thousands of Russian troops fleeing front-line positions in the biggest shift in momentum since the early weeks of the war that was launched on Feb 24.

Ukrainian forces have captured some of the main supply routes that had served Russia's front line in the east, and say they are now poised to push deeper into territory that Moscow had captured over months of heavy fighting.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community is united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."

China called for a "ceasefire through dialogue" and for all countries' "territorial integrity" to be respected.

In his televised address on Wednesday, Mr Putin effectively announced plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, saying Moscow would facilitate referendums in Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on joining Russia.

A day earlier, Russian-installed officials in the four regions announced plans for such votes this week, which Western countries denounced as a sham.

European Union spokesman Peter Stano said the Russian leader's moves showed his "desperation" at Moscow's failings in Ukraine.

"This is just another proof of Putin that he is not interested in peace, that he's interested in escalating his war of aggression," he added.

Several Western military experts said drafting in hundreds of thousands of new troops would take months and do little to slow Russia's losses, and could even make matters worse by drawing resources away from the battlefield to train and equip recruits.

"Jaw-dropping. A new sign of RU weakness," tweeted Mr Mark Hertling, a former commander of US ground forces in Europe, referring to Russia.

"Placing 'newbies' on a front line that has been mauled, has low morale and who don't want to be (there) portends more RU disaster," he said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2022, with the headline Biden slams nuclear threat, says US ready for control measures. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top