Biden slams nuclear threat, says US ready for control measures

UNITED NATIONS - US President Joe Biden condemned Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion as a violation of the principles underpinning the United Nations and called on the world to maintain support of Ukraine.
"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple. And Ukraine's right to exist as a people.
"Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold," he said on Wednesday in a speech to the UN General Assembly.
"If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for - everything," he added.
Mr Biden spoke hours after Mr Putin called up 300,000 reservists in what he labelled a "partial mobilisation" effort and, in a nationally televised address, portrayed his war against Ukraine as a fight against the US and its allies.
Mr Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.
"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Mr Biden told the assembly. "The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures."
Mr Biden adjusted his speech following the Russian President's latest escalation, sources said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he thought Mr Putin was unlikely to use nuclear weapons but that the threat showed why it was important to stand up to him.
"I don't believe that he will use these weapons. I don't think the world will allow him to use these weapons," Mr Zelensky said in remarks reported by Germany's Bild newspaper.
"Tomorrow, Putin can say, 'Apart from Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons.' We cannot make these compromises," Mr Zelensky added.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg denounced Mr Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons as "dangerous and reckless rhetoric".
The mobilisation plan demonstrated "that the war is not going according to his plans", he said.
As for any potential Russian use of nuclear arms, "we will make sure that there is no misunderstanding in Moscow about exactly how we will react", he added.
Mr Putin's announcement came after weeks in which Russia's forces were routed in north-eastern Ukraine, with thousands of Russian troops fleeing front-line positions in the biggest shift in momentum since the early weeks of the war that was launched on Feb 24.
Ukrainian forces have captured some of the main supply routes that had served Russia's front line in the east, and say they are now poised to push deeper into territory that Moscow had captured over months of heavy fighting.
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community is united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."
China called for a "ceasefire through dialogue" and for all countries' "territorial integrity" to be respected.
In his televised address on Wednesday, Mr Putin effectively announced plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, saying Moscow would facilitate referendums in Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on joining Russia.
A day earlier, Russian-installed officials in the four regions announced plans for such votes this week, which Western countries denounced as a sham.
European Union spokesman Peter Stano said the Russian leader's moves showed his "desperation" at Moscow's failings in Ukraine.
"This is just another proof of Putin that he is not interested in peace, that he's interested in escalating his war of aggression," he added.
Several Western military experts said drafting in hundreds of thousands of new troops would take months and do little to slow Russia's losses, and could even make matters worse by drawing resources away from the battlefield to train and equip recruits.
"Jaw-dropping. A new sign of RU weakness," tweeted Mr Mark Hertling, a former commander of US ground forces in Europe, referring to Russia.
"Placing 'newbies' on a front line that has been mauled, has low morale and who don't want to be (there) portends more RU disaster," he said.
BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AFP