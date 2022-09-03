Biden slams 'Maga' Republicans as threat to US democracy

PHILADELPHIA - United States President Joe Biden condemned extremism by former president Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as a threat to America's democracy in a prime-time speech on Thursday.

Mr Biden warned that Mr Trump and his "Make America Great Again" (Maga) loyalists had no respect for the rule of law or the Constitution, and were undermining democracy by empowering election deniers and fanning the flames of political violence.

"Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," said Mr Biden, who stressed that he was not referring to all Republicans, just those who embraced that extreme ideology.

"But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans, and that is a threat to this country," he added.

Mr Biden also characterised the upcoming midterm elections as a "battle for the soul of this nation".

Addressing a hundreds-strong invited audience in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the country's founding fathers drafted and adopted its Declaration of Independence and Constitution, Mr Biden invoked America's centuries-long fight for liberty.

"History tells us that blind loyalty to a single leader and a willingness to engage in political violence are fatal to democracy," said the President.

He also referenced the "darkness" of the 2017 white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia - an event he has called the catalyst for his decision to run for president.

Mr Biden spent the second half of his speech exhorting Americans to vote in November's midterm congressional elections to defend democracy and reject political violence.

He also painted a picture of a bright future while touting Democrats' legislative wins under his leadership, including an economic recovery package, infrastructure investment and gun safety.

But he also referenced Republicans' push to restrict abortion access, an issue that recent polls show is galvanising Democrat and independent voters.