Biden signs memorandum to combat illegal fishing

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden has signed a national security memorandum to fight illegal fishing, part of pledged efforts to help countries combat alleged violations by fishing fleets, including those of China.

The White House said in a statement that it would also launch an alliance with Canada and the United Kingdom to "take urgent action" to improve monitoring, control and surveillance in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

US officials have vowed to introduce policies to better battle illegal fishing, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, as part of stepped-up engagement with the region to counter China's growing influence.

Some countries in the region chafe at China's vast fishing fleet, arguing that its vessels often violate their 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and cause environmental damage and economic losses.

Senior US administration officials told reporters that the memorandum signed on Monday directs agencies to work towards "ending human trafficking, including forced labour... while promoting safe, sustainable use of the ocean".

The Department of Labour, Department of Defence, US Coast Guard and other enforcement agencies would engage with private and foreign partners to "investigate fishing vessels and operators expected to be harvesting seafood with forced labour", one of the officials said.

The effort was not targeted at any specific country, but the official said China was one of the largest violators. "The PRC (People's Republic of China) is a leading contributor to IUU fishing worldwide, and has impeded progress on the development of measures to combat IUU fishing and overfishing in international organisations," she said.

"The PRC has a responsibility to uphold these commitments as a flag state and actively monitor and correct... fishing fleet activities in other countries' waters,"

China says it is a responsible fishing country that has been cooperating internationally to clamp down on illegal fishing, and that it fishes in relevant EEZs according to bilateral agreements.

"The US accusation is completely untrue and does nothing to protect the marine environment and promote international cooperation in sustainable fishery," Mr Liu Pengyu, spokes-man for China's embassy in Washington, said in a statement.

The US Coast Guard has said illegal fishing has outpaced piracy as the top global maritime security threat, and risks heightening tensions among countries vying for overexploited fishing stocks.

US Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell said last month that countries in the region were cooperating to step up patrolling and training efforts, as well as sharing technologies to track vessels engaged in illegal fishing that turn off electronic transponders.

In a related development, the US said on Monday it would step up cooperation with Vietnam and Taiwan, among others, to combat illegal fishing. The White House said the US also plans new engagement with Ecuador, Panama, Senegal, Taiwan and Vietnam on fighting IUU fishing.

An administration official said, without further detail, that the cooperation would include "capacity building" as part of a strategic plan.

The US identified the five "not because they are the primary offenders of IUU fishing, but because they have expressed a willingness to work with the US to combat IUU fishing in their countries", she told reporters on condition of anonymity.

A recent report by the Environmental Justice Foundation said China by far has the world's largest fleet capable of fishing in distant waters and that there have been frequent complaints of abuse.

The British advocacy group said crew members from Indonesia and Ghana in interviews recounted Chinese captains imposing excessive hours without pay, meting out threats or actual violence, and providing low-quality food that led to diarrhoea and other maladies.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE