Biden signs major Bill to boost US semiconductor production

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday a multi-billion dollar Bill boosting domestic semiconductor and other high-tech manufacturing sectors that US leaders fear are being dominated by rival China.

The Chips and Science Act includes around US$52 billion (S$71.67 billion) to promote production of microchips, the tiny but powerful and relatively hard-to-make components at the heart of almost every modern piece of machinery.

Mr Biden said at the White House signing that the law will help "win the economic competition in the 21st century".

US semiconductor firms announced billions in investments on the sidelines of Mr Biden's signing of the Bill.

Micron Technology will invest US$40 billion in memory chip manufacturing, according to the White House, and Qualcomm is partnering with GlobalFoundries, which has a facility in New York state, in a US$4.2 billion agreement to manufacture chips.

Micron yesterday said its investments would create up to 40,000 jobs in both construction and manufacturing, well beyond the initial White House estimate of 8,000, and it expects to receive funding through the semiconductor Bill.

Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra was among the expected attendees at the Bill signing ceremony, along with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet. Also at the event were HP chief executive Enrique Lores and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su.

The chips Bill is the latest in a slew of recent legislative wins for the White House. Senate Democrats on Sunday passed a climate and spending Bill - a slimmed-down version of Mr Biden's Build Back Better agenda - after lawmakers also approved veterans' health and gun-safety Bills with bipartisan support.

The legislation, now called the Chips and Science Act, first passed the Senate in June last year but lingered in the House for months, and it took more than one year to reconcile the two chambers' versions.

Some Senate Democrats had criticised the White House for not pushing the House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to get the legislation over the finish line sooner.

The Chips Bill is at the centre of the Biden administration's effort to reduce dependence on Asian economies such as Taiwan and South Korea - whose homegrown companies are leading the market - and to address supply chain disruptions and resulting price hikes for certain goods containing semiconductors.

Mr Biden's team and lawmakers have stressed the national security implications of the Bill, saying it was vital in competing with and countering China.

A large chunk of the federal grant is expected to go to Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics, all of which are now building new chip fabrication facilities worth tens of billions in the United States.

The Bill also includes important caveats sought by Republicans and China hawks: Companies that receive the funding have to promise not to increase their production of advanced chips in China.

It was a condition made by lawmakers and the White House and was included in the Bill over the objection of some chipmakers. Intel, in particular, was lobbying hard against the prohibitions. In late 2021, the US chipmaker wanted to increase production in China, but the plan was rejected by the Biden administration.

While China's chip-making champion Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp can make chips that are more advanced than 28 nanometres, its technology is still at least six years behind industry leader TSMC.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG