Biden signs Bill to block ‘catastrophic’ US railroad strike

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden signed legislation on Friday to block a national US railroad strike that could have devastated the American economy.

The US Senate voted 80 to 15 on Thursday to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers, who could have gone on strike on Dec 9. But the Senate failed to approve a measure that would have provided paid sick days to railroad workers.

“It was tough for me but it was the right thing to do at the moment – save jobs, to protect millions of working families from harm and disruption and to keep supply chains stable around the holidays,” Mr Biden said, adding the deal avoided “an economic catastrophe.”

Eight of 12 unions had ratified the deal. But some labour leaders have criticised Mr Biden, a self-described friend of labour, for asking Congress to impose a contract that workers in four unions have rejected over its lack of paid sick leave.

“That fight isn’t over,” Mr Biden said, of the push for sick leave.

Railroads have slashed labour and other costs to bolster profits in recent years, and have been fiercely opposed to adding paid sick time that would require them to hire more staff.

A rail strike could have frozen almost 30 per cent of US cargo shipments by weight, stoked already surging inflation, cost the American economy as much as US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) a day, and stranded millions of rail passengers.

There are no paid short-term sick days under the tentative deal after unions asked for 15 and railroads settled on one personal day.

Teamsters president Sean O’Brien harshly criticised the Senate vote on sick leave.

“Rail carriers make record profits. Rail workers get zero paid sick days. Is this OK? Paid sick leave is a basic human right. This system is failing,” Mr O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

Congress invoked its sweeping powers to block strikes involving transportation - authority it does not have in other labour disputes.