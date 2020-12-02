Biden shows tough resolve in choice of top economic team

WILMINGTON • US President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his top economic policy advisers as his administration prepares to take power amid a slowing economic recovery hampered by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Biden was scheduled to appear yesterday at an event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, alongside his selections for senior roles in his administration, including his nominee for Treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

The team's make-up reinforces Mr Biden's view that a more aggressive approach to the pandemic is required. The advisers have all expressed support for government stimulus to maximise employment, reduce economic inequality and help women and minorities, who have been disproportionately hurt by the economic downturn.

Other top picks include Ms Cecilia Rouse, an economist at Princeton University, as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers; economists Heather Boushey and Jared Bernstein as council members; and Ms Neera Tanden, chief executive of the liberal Centre for American Progress think-tank, as head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The transition is proceeding despite Republican President Donald Trump's false claims that he lost the election as a result of voter fraud.

On Monday, Mr Biden received his first full classified intelligence briefing since winning the Nov 3 election, after Mr Trump's refusal to concede delayed the formal transition process for weeks.

Arizona and Wisconsin, two battleground states where Mr Trump has pursued fruitless efforts to overturn the results, each certified Mr Biden's victory on Monday.

The certification of vote totals is typically a formality, but the process took on added significance amid Mr Trump's allegations.

Mr Trump has pursued a series of legal challenges in numerous states, although none has thus far resulted in any meaningful gains for the President. Most of the lawsuits have been rejected by judges, who have expressed scepticism about the claim that the election results are illegitimate.

The Trump campaign planned to file a lawsuit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday, alleging abuse around the process of absentee voting, Fox News reported. The campaign did not reply to a request for comment.

The Electoral College, which selects the presidential winner based on state-by-state results, is scheduled to meet on Dec 14.

Mr Biden, the Democratic former vice-president, will take office on Jan 20.

His latest nominations will place several women in top economic roles, reflecting his commitment to increasing diversity at the highest levels of the government.

Ms Rouse would be the first black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, Ms Tanden would be the first woman of colour to run the OMB, and Ms Yellen would be the first female Treasury secretary. All three would require Senate confirmation.

Control of the Senate will be decided in a pair of run-off elections in Georgia on Jan 5.

Several aid programmes aimed at combating the pandemic's economic damage, such as expanded unemployment benefits, are set to expire this month, and a new stimulus Bill has been trapped in political limbo for months with Republicans and Democrats at odds over the size of the spending package.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 267,000 people in the United States, with cases and hospitalisations reaching record highs in recent weeks.

