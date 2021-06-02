Biden set to visit massacre site as US confronts racial legacy

WASHINGTON • Mr Joe Biden was set to become the first sitting US president to visit the site of the massacre of hundreds of black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he marks one of the worst chapters in the country's history of racial violence.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, was expected to meet the handful of surviving members of the Greenwood community yesterday, on the 100th anniversary of the killings, and announce steps to combat inequality, said White House officials.

They will include plans to expand federal contracting with small, disadvantaged businesses, invest tens of billions of dollars in communities like Greenwood that suffer from persistent poverty and pursue new efforts to combat housing discrimination.

The President would speak about the US legacy of racism and acknowledge the challenges going forward, an administration official said, noting that he cannot fulfil his promise to restore the "soul" of the nation without recognising the complexity of its history.

In a proclamation on Monday, Mr Biden asked all Americans to "reflect on the deep roots of racial terror in our nation and recommit to the work of rooting out systemic racism across our country".

His visit comes during a racial reckoning in the United States as the country's white majority shrinks, threats increase from white supremacist groups, and the country re-examines its treatment of African Americans after last year's killing of Mr George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, which sparked nationwide protests.

Mr Biden, who won the presidency on the strength of black voter support, made fighting racial inequality a key platform for his 2020 campaign and has done the same during his short tenure in the White House.

Last week, he met members of Mr Floyd's family on the anniversary of his death and is pushing for passage of a police reform Bill that bears Mr Floyd's name.

Mr Biden's trip to Tulsa will also offer a sharp contrast to a year ago, when then President Donald Trump, who criticised Black Lives Matter and other racial justice movements, planned a political rally in Tulsa on June 19, the "Juneteenth" anniversary that marks the end of US slavery in 1865.

The rally was postponed after criticism.

"Now here we are, a little less than a year later, with a new president going down to Tulsa to... denounce the massacre of innocent African American brothers and sisters, denouncing racism in his trip, encouraging Americans to come together," said Mr Moe Vela, a former adviser to Mr Biden.

Public awareness about the killings in Tulsa on May 31 and June 1 in 1921, which were not taught in history classes or reported by local newspapers for decades, has grown in recent years.

White residents shot and killed an estimated 300 black people and burned and looted homes and businesses, devastating a prosperous African American community after a white woman accused a black man of assault, an allegation that was never proven.

Insurance companies did not cover the damages and no one was charged over the attacks.

Mr Biden's public stance on race and equality has evolved over the decades. He earned the goodwill of black voters as vice-president under Mr Barack Obama, the first black US president, and chose Ms Kamala Harris, the child of a black father from Jamaica and an Indian mother, to be his running mate.

But he came under fire during the 2020 campaign for his opposition to school busing programmes in the 1970s that helped integrate American schools. Mr Biden sponsored a 1994 crime Bill that civil rights and justice experts say contributed to a rise in mass incarceration, and defended his work with two Southern segregationist senators during his days in the US Senate.

"We all evolve, we grow, we learn. And I credit him for that," Mr Vela said.

Mr Biden "does not seem to be the Joe Biden of the crime Bill, but he has never repudiated the crime Bill", said Professor William Darity Jr of Duke University, who co-wrote From Here To Equality: Reparations For Black Americans In The Twentieth Century.

The Tulsa visit would be a meaningful time to announce a presidential commission to "explore the history of America's racial atrocities and bring forth proposals for racial justice", Prof Darity said.

