Biden set to meet advisers on possible Chinese tariff cuts

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden was to discuss possible cuts in US tariffs on Chinese goods in a meeting with his advisers yesterday, according to people familiar with the matter, as his administration nears a closely-watched decision on trade with China.

The White House meeting is the latest in a series Mr Biden is holding on the issue, and it is not clear if he intends to decide on a path forward, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mr Biden has been weighing whether to remove some of the tariffs on more than US$300 billion (S$420 billion) in Chinese imports imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the deliberations, as his administration desperately tries to curb fast-rising US inflation.

Mr Trump had used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to hit China with the duties starting in July 2018 after an investigation concluded that China stole intellectual property from American companies and forced them to transfer technology.

Last month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said tariff reductions "could help to bring down the prices of things that people buy that are burdensome".

That was similar to the view held by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who said that removing duties on household goods "may make sense", but favoured keeping tariffs on steel and aluminium products from China as a way to protect American workers and national security.

Still, ending tariffs on merchandise like bicycles and clothing will not help Americans in cases where higher prices hurt most - food, fuel and housing.

Dr Yellen, Dr Raimondo and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai were not scheduled to attend yesterday's meeting.

Meanwhile, Barclays has said any rollback of tariffs on Chinese goods would be "a drop in the bucket" for lowering the US inflation rate, which climbed to an annual 8.6 per cent in May.

The bank estimated the maximum direct effect of a complete end to the duties is a one-time reduction of 0.3 percentage point, given the relatively small share of Chinese imports in the US consumption basket.

The Biden administration said in May that it was taking the first step towards a review of the tariffs, a process required to keep them from starting to expire this month.