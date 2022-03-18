Biden set to call Xi to put pressure on Russia

US President Joe Biden will call his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today, in the first such known conversation between the two leaders since the war in Ukraine broke out, as Washington looks to increase international pressure on Russia to bring about a ceasefire.

The White House said they would discuss the war, and also how to manage the competition between the United States and China and other issues of mutual concern.

The scheduled phone call with Mr Xi follows a seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between China's top diplomat, Mr Yang Jiechi, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

China has thus far abstained from joining the nations condemning Russia for the invasion. In the talks on Monday, Mr Sullivan warned China against extending support to Russia.

US officials are understood to be debating over how to react should Mr Xi extend military or economic support to Russia. There have been suggestions in think-tank circles that China could use its influence over Russia to end the war.

Mr Biden, who on Wednesday described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" and announced fresh military support for Ukraine, is scheduled to travel to Brussels next week to meet leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato). He is also scheduled to meet European Union leaders on March 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday continued to drum up support in Western capitals, addressing German MPs a day after giving a speech to the US Congress.

Seeking military aid and pushing for the US-led Nato military alliance to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, he warned of a new "wall" in Europe.

"It's not a Berlin Wall - it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, an emotional Mr Zelensky told German MPs.

Hopes of substantial progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were dashed yesterday when the Kremlin denied reports of such progress.

But Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who blamed Ukraine for holding up negotiations, said another round of talks was set to take place during the day. Mr Zelensky had earlier said the talks were progressing, "but difficult".

On the battlefield, Russian forces appeared to have made little headway as the invasion entered its fourth week, according to Western assessments, with indiscriminate shelling and rocket fire remaining a constant threat in besieged Ukrainian cities.

In the southern city of Mariupol, a theatre where women and children were sheltering was struck by Russian fire. Satellite images showed the word "children" written on the ground in front of the theatre. It was unclear how many casualties there were but efforts were reported to be under way to rescue survivors from underneath the rubble.