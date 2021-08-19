Biden says Taleban in 'existential crisis' over role in world

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Joe Biden said the Taleban was in the midst of an "existential crisis" about its role on the international stage but that he didn't believe the group had fundamentally changed its course.

"Let me put it this way: I think they're going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognised by the international community as being a legitimate government," Mr Biden told Mr George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in an interview that aired Thursday (Aug 19) morning. "I'm not sure they do."

Mr Biden said he may not have predicted that the Taleban would allow American citizens to evacuate the country safely, citing that as an example of how unpredictable the group could be.

In earlier excerpts from the interview that aired Wednesday, Mr Biden said US troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans are able to leave the country - even if it takes longer than his Aug 31 deadline to withdraw.

Mr Biden this week has been defending his high-stakes bet that US voters want to end American's 20-year war in Afghanistan and will forgive him for the searing images of desperate Afghans looking to flee.

Mr Biden said that American intelligence assessments didn't foresee such a rapid advance by the Taleban and collapse of the Afghan military, prompting the US to race to evacuate its citizens and Afghans who aided US troops.

Many Americans were shocked by the drama that unfolded this week in Kabul, where desperate Afghans tried to cling to the side of a US military plane as it taxied down a runway, with some plunging to their deaths as it took flight minutes later.

Lawmakers from both parties have called for the administration to provide more information about the Taleban's rapid advance, leaving thousands of Americans and Afghan allies, such as translators, in jeopardy.

The House Intelligence Committee is to receive a classified briefing on Afghanistan on Monday from representatives of several intelligence agencies, according to an official familiar with the plans.

Mr Biden, speaking in the interview, said there had been no consensus in the intelligence community that the Taleban would take over, and no prediction it would happen so fast.

Mr Biden has also faced criticism from European allies, who have expressed frustration over not being consulted as the situation deteriorated.

In the interview, Mr Biden said he had since spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and added that he would be speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the earlier excerpts, Mr Biden repeated that he stood by his decision to withdraw, and said he faced a decision of whether to put more US troops' lives at risk or pull out.