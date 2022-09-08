Biden says 'sure' to see Xi if he joins G-20 meeting in Bali

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden has said he was "sure" he would meet Mr Xi Jinping in November if the Chinese leader decides to attend a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting planned in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

"If he's there I'm sure I'll see him," Mr Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Mr Biden has not met Mr Xi since becoming President in January 2021, limiting contact between the two superpower leaders to a series of phone and video calls.

Tensions are mounting over China's threats to US-backed Taiwan and a still unresolved trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

Opportunities for a summit have been squeezed by the global Covid-19 pandemic and Mr Xi's cutting of international travel.

In August, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia told Bloomberg that both Mr Xi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin would be at the G-20 summit, also setting up the possibility of the first Biden-Putin encounter since Moscow's order to invade Ukraine.

The White House has yet to confirm details of Mr Biden's travel plans. During their last phone exchange, held in July, a US official said Mr Biden and Mr Xi had decided to "find a mutually agreeable time" for a face-to-face meeting.

On Wednesday, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said Mr Putin intends to attend the G-20 summit in Bali. His presence on the resort island in November will depend on the state of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the country's Covid-19 situation and security matters, Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva said during a briefing in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that he would "welcome" potential top-level talks with China, the first since 2017, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

