Biden says sexual assault 'never happened'

WASHINGTON • United States presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden yesterday denied he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to address the accusation.

"No, it is not true. I'm saying unequivocally it never, ever happened," Mr Biden said in an interview on MSNBC, when asked if he had assaulted his aide.

"I don't know why after 27 years, all of this gets raised," he added.

A California woman, Ms Tara Reade, who worked as a staff assistant in Mr Biden's Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993, has accused him in media interviews of pinning her against a wall in 1993, reaching under her skirt and pushing his fingers inside her.

She has not produced a copy of the complaint that she allegedly filed in 1993 after the incident.

"Women have the right to be heard and the press should rigorously investigate the claims they make," Mr Biden said in the television interview.

"But in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters and in this case, the truth is the claims are false."

Mr Biden, 77, who will be the Democratic nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election, has faced growing pressure from within and outside his party to directly address the accusation.

In a statement before the interview, Mr Biden called on the Senate to ask the National Archives to release any personnel records that could indicate if the aide filed a complaint against him at the time.

Ms Reade, 56, told the media that she complained at the time about sexual harassment, though not sexual assault, to three of Mr Biden's Senate aides. But they have all denied being informed about it.

Several news outlets that have published Ms Reade's account, including The New York Times (NYT) and the Washington Post, have interviewed a friend who said Ms Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time.

AFTER A LONG TIME I don't know why after 27 years, all of this gets raised. PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE JOE BIDEN, who was under intense pressure to address the sexual assault claims.

Another friend told NYT that Ms Reade told her in 2008 about a previous traumatic incident involving Mr Biden.

Ms Reade's brother also confirmed parts of Ms Reade's account to The Intercept and the Post.

On Monday, the Business Insider news website published an interview with a former neighbour who said Ms Reade told her in the mid-1990s that Mr Biden had put his fingers inside her.

In its response, the Biden campaign released a statement from Ms Marianne Baker - one of the three Senate aides Ms Reade said she complained to - who said she never received any report of inappropriate behaviour in nearly 20 years of working for Mr Biden.

The Washington Post and NYT interviewed the other two aides, both of whom said they had no recollection of the complaint.

Ms Reade was one of eight women who came forward last year to say Mr Biden had hugged, kissed or touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable, though none accused him of sexual assault.

Ms Reade publicly accused him of the assault on a podcast in March.

Some prominent Democratic women have stepped forward to defend Mr Biden. Others have asked him to address the accusation.

"It can't appear that she's being ignored just because it's an inconvenient truth for certain people in the Democratic Party," said Ms Nina Turner, the national campaign co-chair for the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders who dropped out of the Democratic race and endorsed Mr Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has "complete respect" for the #MeToo movement that says women who make harassment or assault allegations should be believed. But, she added, "there is also due process and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden".

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE