Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (May 5) that America's Republicans face an identity crisis and a "mini-revolution" after Donald Trump's presidency.

The Democrat, who defeated Trump last November and had pledged to work with Republicans if he could, said the opposition has lost its way.

"It seems as though the Republican party is trying to identify what it stands for and they're in the midst of a significant mini-revolution," he told reporters at the White House.

Biden was speaking after pro-Trump elements built pressure for ousting the party's number three in Congress, Liz Cheney.

While Cheney is a strong conservative on the right of the party, she has become a target of the pro-Trump wing after condemning his continuing lie that he was robbed of victory in 2020 by fraud.

Biden, a Washington veteran, said no one could recall a similar situation, lamenting: "We badly need a Republican party - we need a two party system. It's not healthy."

"I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point," he said.