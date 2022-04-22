Biden says he's not telling voters enough about his achievements

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden dismissed his party's gloomy outlook for November's midterm elections, saying Democrats could pick up two Senate seats while admitting he's making a mistake by not doing enough to tell voters about his accomplishments.

Mr Biden, speaking Thursday (April 21) at a fundraiser in Portland, Oregon, said Democrats erred in 2010, during Mr Barack Obama's first term, by not trumpeting passage of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, leaving voters unsure of what they'd done.

That allowed Republicans to make major gains in the 2010 midterms.

"What I'm realising is, I'm making the same mistake," he told the crowd.

"What I'm worried about now is that we've done one hell of a job, but the fact is, that because things have moved so rapidly, so profoundly, it's hard for people" to follow, he added.

Biden is facing a rapidly closing window to pass new legislation before the elections, which polls signal will be bruising for Democrats, with the House in particular at risk.

Midterm cycles are usually rough for first-term presidents, and were for Mr Donald Trump, Mr Obama and Mr Bill Clinton.

Mr Biden, whose own poll numbers have yet to recover from a decline that began last year, said he needed the crowd's help to hold both the House and the Senate.

"I think we can pick up two Senate seats," he said, without specifying which ones.

He lamented the closely divided, 50-50 Senate that has stymied his legislative ambitions, and made an apparent critique of two moderates in particular who've resisted his agenda, West Virginia's Mr Joe Manchin and Ms Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

He did not mention either senator by name.

"The bad news there's 51 presidents," he said. "Anyone can declare themselves a president, as two Democrats have."

Mr Biden again said he'd get out on the road more often to lay out what he has done. In the fundraiser and at a speech earlier, he cited the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the plunging unemployment rate and job gains.