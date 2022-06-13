Biden says federal government will fund New Mexico wildfire recovery '100%'

SANTA FE (New Mexico) • The US government will fund New Mexico's full wildfire response, President Joe Biden said, speaking from Santa Fe amid anger from survivors over the blaze that was started by federal officials.

"We have a responsibility to help the state recover," Mr Biden told elected officials and emergency responders at a Saturday afternoon briefing in New Mexico's capital, where he was reviewing efforts to fight the south-western state's biggest blaze in recorded history.

"Today I'm announcing the federal government's covering 100 per cent of the cost," the President said, though earlier in the day he had said he would need congressional approval for some funding.

"We will be here for you in response and recovery as long as it takes," he said, adding that he saw an "astounding" amount of the perimeter of the territory that had burned while flying to Santa Fe.

"It looks like a moonscape," Mr Biden said.

Driven by drought and wind, the fire has destroyed hundreds of homes in mountains north-east of Santa Fe since two prescribed burns by the US Forest Service went out of control in April. The forest service said it is reviewing its fire prevention practices.

The White House said in a statement that Mr Biden's order would cover "debris removal and emergency protective measures" for 90 days, a period to act as a bridge between emergency operations and possible further congressionally mandated assistance.

"This additional support will help ensure that New Mexico has no financial limitations related to immediate lifesaving and life-sustaining operations related to the ongoing wildfires," it said.

Air Force One banked and circled around fire damage in New Mexico, allowing Mr Biden to see burnt forest and plumes of smoke from the sky before he landed and greeted Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other elected officials who have called for more financial support from the federal government.

Local officials told Mr Biden that they did not have sufficient resources to predict weather or assist affected residents.

"Our citizens are tired, angry, and afraid of the future they are facing," said Mr David Dye, New Mexico secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The fire forced thousands of residents to evacuate Indo-Hispano farming villages with twice the national poverty rate. The blaze has upended these fragile economies where residents cut firewood and raise hay to get by.

With more than 129,500ha of mountains blackened by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire - an area about the size of Los Angeles - communities are preparing for mudslides, ash flows and flooding in areas where extreme fire gave forest floors the water absorbency equivalent of asphalt.

The blaze is burning along with another in south-western New Mexico that is the second largest in state history, underlining concerns that climate change is intensifying fires that overwhelm firefighters and threaten to eventually destroy most forests in the US south-west.

REUTERS