Biden says children won't have White House role

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Joe Biden pledged that his children won't have a role in his White House if he's elected president and jabbed Donald Trump for involving his children in the "day-to-day operations" of his administration.

"My children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on cabinet meetings," Biden said in excerpts from an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" that will be broadcast on Sunday (Oct 27).

"It's just simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you're doing is for them," he said.

Trump family members - including his son-in-law Jared Kushner - are "engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about."

Asked in the interview conducted Tuesday whether Kushner was qualified for his work negotiating a Middle East peace plan, Biden said "I don't. What credentials does he bring to that?"

Mr Kushner has taken on a wide range of roles in the White House including work on the Middle East, immigration reform and trade agreements.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and Kushner's wife, is a senior adviser with an office in the West Wing.

Mr Trump has made unsubstantiated attacks on Mr Biden for his son Hunter's involvement in what the president says are corrupt business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Mr Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, responded with a statement that praised the accomplishments of Mr Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

He began by the statement by saying: "Joe Biden is correct on one point: Hunter Biden would never have an office in the White House because he's proven that his only qualification is being the son of Joe Biden."