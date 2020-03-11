Biden, Sanders may tweak rally plans amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA • Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have said they are consulting with public health experts about the coronavirus risks in planning their next campaign moves, as election officials in upcoming primary states urged people to consider voting early.

Neither Mr Sanders, a senator from Vermont, nor Mr Biden, the former vice-president, has called off a major rally because of the outbreak that has sickened more than 110,000 people and killed almost 4,000 globally, although public health officials have urged people at risk of contracting the disease to avoid large gatherings.

The US has more than 700 confirmed cases, with over 25 deaths.

The winner of the Democratic nomination will take on Republican President Donald Trump in the general election on Nov 3.

Mr Trump has said he would not stop holding campaign rallies, adding: "Every organisation in America is taking a hard look at what the coronavirus means for their operations and, yes, that's true of our campaign as well,"

Mr Sanders told a coronavirus roundtable in Michigan, one of six states that voted yesterday in the next round of the nominating competition: "We do not hold a rally without first conferring with local public health officials."

Mr Biden told NBC on Monday that he would consider calling off rallies if the health authorities warned they were too risky.

"I'm looking to the CDC for advice on that," Mr Biden said, referring to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We're going to follow the recommendations of the experts... and if they conclude that there shouldn't be big indoor rallies, then we'll stop big indoor rallies." At a rally in Detroit on Monday, Mr Biden's campaign provided hand sanitisers to attendees and the media.

A "Women for Trump" bus tour set to be led by the President's daughter-in-law, Ms Lara Trump, was cancelled on Monday, because of scheduling issues, his campaign said. The New York Times reported that sources close to the campaign said the cancellation was spurred by concerns over the coronavirus.

Several of the states holding nominating contests in coming days have adopted measures aimed at protecting voters from contracting or spreading the virus.

Florida's government urged voters to consider voting early for its March 17 Democratic presidential nominating contest, and Arizona is bracing itself for the possibility of poll workers staying home that day.

In Michigan, which voted yesterday, officials told poll workers to step up plans to sanitise voting booths and other equipment. Washington state - the hardest-hit state in the country - caught a break because its contest is vote-by-mail.

Fears over the spread of the coronavirus have led officials to cancel events and conferences across the country, including a planned Saturday event by Democrats in Washington state.

Arizona officials are bracing themselves for the possibility that poll workers will not show up on March 17 because of illness or fear.

They are combing through a state-wide volunteer database to identify potential replacements if needed, according to the Arizona Department of State.

In Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, officials are seeking the power to extend voting hours on March 17, reassign early voting locations and even change voting days, said Mr Frank Herrera, a spokesman for the county clerk's office.

Florida, the nation's third-most populous state and home to a large population of elderly people, has 19 confirmed cases of the virus and has declared a state of emergency.

State voters who have symptoms can designate someone to pick up their absentee ballots up until election day, Ms Laurel Lee, Florida's secretary of state, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The Florida authorities have also e-mailed local election officials recommendations from the CDC on how to prepare polling places amid the spread of the virus. The recommendations include advising poll workers to stay home if they feel ill and steady cleaning of voting locations throughout the day.

