Biden 'respects' US Supreme Court, despite abortion ruling

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, on June 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
11 min ago

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden, who is weighing unilateral actions to counter an "extreme" ruling ending the US right to abortion, nonetheless "respects" the Supreme Court and sees no need to expand its membership, a spokesman said.

Biden is looking for more "solutions" in the aftermath of the abortion decision, including possible unilateral executive orders, according to spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre.

But, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, she offered no timeline for the release of such orders and downplayed their significance: "Nothing could fill the hole that this decision has made," she said.

"The only way to make that whole again is for Congress to act."

Still, Biden continues to respect the authority of the Supreme Court, Jean-Pierre said.

"When the president commented about the court's ruling, it was about the decision," which was "extreme," she said as the president travelled to Germany for the Group of Seven summit of rich nations.

"He sees the court obviously as legitimate and he respects the court... it is a court that he highly respects."

On Saturday, Biden again condemned the court's decisions earlier in the week restricting abortion rights and expanding gun owners' rights.

"The Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions," he told reporters.

More On This Topic
Big employers say they'll pay for abortion travel after Roe reversal
World reacts to US abortion ruling: A big step backwards

The legally binding rulings outraged liberals disenchanted by the 6-3 conservative majority on the nation's top judicial body.

An expert commission launched by Biden deadlocked in December over whether to recommend reforms to the court's structure, including expanding its membership beyond nine justices.

"About expanding the court, that is something that the president does not agree with," said Jean-Pierre.

"That is not something that he wants to do."

She declined to address other reform proposals discussed by the commission, such as imposing term limits on justices.

Jean-Pierre said she expects there will be further legal challenges to new state-level restrictions on women traveling to seek abortions.

More On This Topic
ST Explains: How abortion became a divisive issue in US politics
'This is not over': Biden tries to galvanise voters after abortion ruling

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top