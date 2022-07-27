Biden recovering from Covid-19, expects call with Xi this week

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden said yesterday that he expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, but is waiting for confirmation.

Asked whether the long-awaited call would take place this week, Mr Biden said: "That's my expectation, but I'll let you know when that gets set up."

Any potential conversation between the two presidents would come as ties between the two global superpowers continue to deteriorate over issues including Taiwan, Ukraine and technology sector competition.

Mr Biden told reporters about the plan during a virtual meeting with tech chief executive officers and labour leaders to discuss legislation to address the global microchip shortage. He attended the meeting while isolating at the White House as he recovers from Covid-19.

The chip shortage, exacerbated by coronavirus lockdowns in China, is hitting industries that rely on them and pushing inflation higher.

The Biden administration has framed efforts to boost semiconductor production in the United States as an issue of competition with China. The Senate is expected to vote in the coming days on a funding Bill to support the US tech industry's efforts to keep up.

Earlier on Monday, Beijing criticised a potential trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan next month. It warned that the US would "bear all responsibility for all serious consequences" if she goes to the island.

Taiwan is a major exporter of semiconductors, and China claims the island as part of its territory.

Mrs Pelosi has not confirmed a visit but told reporters last week that it is "important for us to show support for Taiwan".

Mr Xi sent a sympathy message to Mr Biden last Friday over the US President's Covid-19 infection.

It was the two leaders' first public contact since their last virtual summit in March.

Mr Biden, 79, is "almost completely" free of Covid-19 symptoms, his official White House doctor said on Monday.

"I'm feeling great," Mr Biden told reporters at the end of the meeting with staff and business leaders on microchip manufacturing, which he attended by video link.

In a slightly croaky voice, he said he had two full nights of sleep in a row, adding with a smile that "as a matter of fact my dog had to wake me up this morning". He has been isolating at the White House since testing positive last Thursday.

"His symptoms have now almost completely resolved," Mr Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum to the White House press secretary. "He only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness."

Mr Biden's lungs remain clear and his pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate are all normal, the doctor said.

The President continues to take the antiviral therapeutic Paxlovid and "is experiencing no shortness of breath", the memorandum said.

Mr Biden is the oldest person ever in the US presidency but his physician says he is generally in good health. He has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots against the coronavirus.

