Biden raps Trump for response to 'send her back' chants

LOS ANGELES • Former US vice-president and Democratic front runner Joe Biden has called President Donald Trump "despicable" for his racist remarks about four Democratic congresswomen of colour.

At a breakfast event with more than three dozen black community leaders and restaurant workers at Dulan's in South Los Angeles on Thursday, Mr Biden condemned Mr Trump for appearing to bask in his supporters' "send her back" chants about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar at a North Carolina rally on Wednesday night.

Ms Omar, a refugee from Somalia, is a naturalised US citizen who was elected to Congress last year.

"You can imagine if someone said that when I was speaking, what I would have said: No. Stop," Mr Biden said of the chant when talking to reporters after the breakfast.

Mr Biden likened Mr Trump to former Alabama governor George Wallace, the last major presidential candidate known for embracing openly racist rhetoric on the campaign trail, and called for Mr Trump to "outright condemn" racists.

"Let me hear him say 'I condemn them'."

Mr Trump said on Thursday that he was "not happy with" the chant, yet during the rally, he paused and looked around at the crowd during the shouting, making no attempt to stop it.

Of Mr Trump's backtrack, Mr Biden said: "He does that all the time on everything... Look, this is a game. This is about dividing the country, this is about dividing and raising the issue of racism across the country because that's his base, that's what he's pushing."

This week, Mr Trump attacked Ms Omar and three other congresswomen of colour who have been critical of him - Ms Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ms Ayanna Pressley and Ms Rashida Tlaib.

He suggested they "go back" to "the crime-infested places from which they came". All four are US citizens, and all but Ms Omar were born in the US.

Meanwhile, an NBC News/SurveyMonkey national online poll released yesterday showed Mr Biden had a solid lead in the Democratic presidential primary race, followed by senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. DPA,

BLOOMBERG