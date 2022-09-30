Biden ramps up aid in Pacific Islands summit, as China clout grows

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced US$810 million (S$1.1 billion) in new funding for Pacific Islands at a first-of-a-kind summit with their leaders in Washington, vowing a closer partnership with a strategic but sparsely populated region where China is making inroads.

Addressing leaders of South Pacific states including 12 heads of state or government, Biden said he wanted to show an "enduring commitment," adding, "The security of America, quite frankly, and the world depends on your security."

Alluding to China's rise in Asia, Biden said, "A great deal of the history of our world is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific over the coming years and decades, and the Pacific Islands are a critical voice in shaping that future."

The United States has been the key player in the South Pacific since its World War II victory.

But with Washington often seen as taking the region for granted, China has asserted itself strongly through investment, police training and, most controversially, a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Among US pledges at the summit was US$20 million for the Solomon Islands to develop tourism. In contrast to China's hands-off mercantilism, the four-year US program will focus on empowering women and finding alternatives to logging.

'Existential' climate threat

The bulk of the new funding, at US$600 million, will be in the form of a 10-year package across the South Pacific to clean up and develop dirty waters to support the tuna industry.

The United States will also step up support to adapt to climate change, with Biden telling the leaders, "I know your nations feel it acutely - for you all, it's an existential threat."

Biden separately announced that the United States would recognise Cook Islands and Niue, a self-governing territory whose foreign and defense policies and currency are linked to New Zealand.

The step will allow the United States to increase its diplomatic footprint in the Cook Islands and Niue, which have fewer than 20,000 inhabitants but constitute a sprawling economic zone in the South Pacific.

Launching a new strategy for engagement, Biden also designated a veteran US ambassador in the region, Frankie Reed, as the first-ever US envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum.

The United States earlier announced the restoration of an embassy in the Solomon Islands and the White House said Thursday that US embassies would also open in Tonga and Kiribati.