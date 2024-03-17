Biden raises $71 million in February, boosting record war chest for re-election

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden raised more than US$53 million (S$71 million) for his re-election campaign and the Democratic Party in February – a record amount for the month.

Mr Biden and his party ended the month with US$155 million cash on hand, the most ever amassed for a Democrat at this point in the calendar, and had its biggest haul from small-dollar donors to date, breaking records set in the three prior months, Mr Biden’s campaign said in a statement.

Mr Biden has raised more than US$331 million since launching his re-election bid in April, and enjoys a large financial advantage over his Republican rival and former president Donald Trump, who has yet to report February numbers.

Both campaigns are due to report detailed information on their fund-raising totals to the Federal Election Commission on March 20.

In February alone, 469,000 unique donors made 562,000 contributions to Mr Biden’s re-election effort, sometimes sparked by his rival.

In the 48 hours following Trump’s victory in the South Carolina Republican primary, Mr Biden’s campaign raised US$1.6 million from grassroots donors.

The campaign’s e-mail solicitations brought in 40 per cent more than in January, with pitches centred on Trump winning the Republican nomination ranking among the biggest generators of donations.

Trump has yet to begin fund-raising with the Republican National Committee, which can accept cheques in much larger amounts than his campaign.

However, he is leading Mr Biden in seven swing states in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up, according to Bloomberg News/Morning Consult polling.

In a close election, the outcome could come down to which side is better able to get out the vote, said Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison.

“These resources are historic, unprecedented,” he said, pointing to the party’s voter protection programme and its ability to bolster operations in battleground states. “It’s an advantage in terms of the infrastructure we’re going to build.”

Democrats are staffing up while the Republican National Committee recently had layoffs, he said.

Mr Biden is hoping to capitalise on Trump’s legal challenges, which include four criminal indictments that have eaten into some of his war chest.

Trump has also had to spend millions in the primary fending off Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, along with other challengers.

Mr Biden had no serious competition for the Democratic nomination.

Mr Biden’s team announced that it raised US$10 million in the 24 hours following his State of the Union address on March 7, which appeared to quell concerns – at least temporarily – among supporters in his party about his age and mental acuity. BLOOMBERG