Biden promises to meet Congress about guns

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden said he planned to meet lawmakers in Congress about guns after the Texas elementary school shooting last week in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

"There's an awful lot of suffering," he said on Tuesday, during a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office.

Mr Biden, who visited families of the shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, said he thought he had been to more mass shooting aftermaths than any other US president.

"Much of it is preventable, and the devastation... is amazing," he said. "I will meet with the Congress on guns. I promise you," he said to reporters as he exited the room.

Ms Ardern expressed condolences for victims of the shootings in Texas and a May 14 racist shooting in Buffalo that killed 10 people.

"It's been devastating to see the impact on those communities," she said.

She added that she would be glad to share anything about New Zealand's experience dealing with guns if it could be valuable.

After a 2019 massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which a lone gunman killed 51 Muslims, Ms Ardern delivered a ban on semi-automatic firearms and other gun curbs, a stark contrast to the US, where lawmakers and activists have struggled to address gun violence despite numerous mass shootings.

In the US, lawmakers have repeatedly failed to tighten gun laws after similar massacres over the past decade.

Mr Biden's fellow Democrats are open to new gun restrictions while Republicans have an expansive vision of gun rights.

US lawmakers from both parties are working on potential legislative action, despite previous attempts having failed. The White House said on Tuesday that Mr Biden did not support a ban on all handguns and reiterated that it is studying potential executive actions on gun violence protection.

The White House is urging Congress to act on the issue and Mr Biden has, for the moment, sought to give lawmakers space to find compromises that could pass.

"We're going to let that process go," spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has repeatedly said in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting last week that gun regulations are not the solution.

Meanwhile, the grief-wrenched town of Uvalde on Tuesday began burying its dead from the bloodiest US school shooting in a decade, with funerals for a pair of slain 10-year-old girls who were among the 21 people killed.

