Biden predicts final hour shift to Democrats before midterms

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Friday predicted a final hour shift in favour of the Democrats in the midterm elections, saying that the economy, seen as their weakest issue, is improving strongly.

“It’s been back and forth, with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth,” Biden told reporters at the White House, three weeks before elections deciding control of Congress.

“Polls have been all over the place. I think we’re going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days,” Biden said.

Recent polls show momentum rising on the Republican side, with voters increasingly anxious about high inflation and likely to punish the Democrats.

Biden’s party currently has a razor thin majority in Congress but Republican leaders say they will block his legislation if they take over the legislature.

In fiery remarks predicting that the Republicans would “crash the economy” if they are in charge of Congress, Biden said voters were starting to see “some good news in the economy” and would return to supporting Democrats in time for voting day Nov 8.

Biden listed gradually falling petrol prices, low unemployment across most of the country, and Friday’s news of “the largest ever decline in the federal deficit.”

The deficit reduction is “further proof that we’re rebuilding the economy in a responsible way,” he said.

Republicans, he said, will eliminate the minimum tax rate for big corporations and “double down” on tax cuts for the most wealthy.