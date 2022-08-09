Biden out of isolation after 2nd negative virus test

REHOBOTH BEACH (Delaware) • US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and ended his isolation at the White House with a trip to his vacation home in Delaware and a reunion with his wife Jill.

Mr Biden had been holed up at the White House for more than two weeks with Covid-19, leading to cancelled trips and events even as his symptoms stayed mild.

He tested negative last Saturday but waited until a second negative test on Sunday before ending his isolation.

"He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel," Mr Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo.

Mr Biden flew to Delaware on Sunday morning.

"I'm feeling good," the 79-year-old told reporters outside the White House as he was departing for Rehoboth Beach.

Mr Biden first emerged from isolation at the White House on July 27 after testing positive for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on July 30 in what Dr O'Connor described as a rebound case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Mr Biden's return to negative status will allow him to participate in Bill signings at the White House this week to celebrate recent legislative victories on semiconductor manufacturing, veterans' health and a climate and healthcare Bill that made its way through the Senate on Sunday.

He suffered mild symptoms, including body aches and cough, during his initial bout with Covid-19.

The President is vaccinated and boosted against the disease.

REUTERS