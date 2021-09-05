Biden orders declassification of secret documents from investigation of 9/11 attacks

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden ordered declassification over the next six months of still-secret documents from the government investigation into the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mr Biden is responding to pressure from the families of some of the approximately 3,000 people killed by Al-Qaeda on Sept 11, 2001.

They have long argued that the classified documents might contain evidence that the government of Saudi Arabia, a close US ally, had links to the hijackers who flew into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

"Today, I signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's September 11th investigations," Mr Biden said in a statement.

Declassification must take place "over the next six months". The move comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attack, which spurred then President George W. Bush soon after to order the invasion of Afghanistan, where the Taliban sheltered Al-Qaeda's leadership.

Mr Biden pulled the last US troops out of Afghanistan last week, completing a dramatic evacuation from Kabul's airport after the Taliban defeated the US-backed government and surged back to power.

The push for more information is being driven by victims' families suing Saudi Arabia for alleged complicity in the horrific attack.

The families have long expressed frustration at the number of documents that remain off limits.

The official 9/11 Commission, which was set up by Congress, said there was "no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded" Al-Qaeda.

