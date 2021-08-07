Biden offers 'safe haven' to HK residents in US

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden has offered temporary "safe haven" to Hong Kong residents in the United States, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the city.

Mr Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to implement a "deferral of removal" of up to 18 months for Hong Kong residents in the US, citing "compelling foreign policy reasons".

"Over the last year, the PRC has continued its assault on Hong Kong's autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press," he said in the memo on Thursday, referring to the People's Republic of China.

He said offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents "furthers US interests in the region. The US will not waver in our support of people in Hong Kong".

It is not clear how many people the offer would affect, but the vast majority of Hong Kong residents in the US are expected to be eligible, according to a senior official.

Mr Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the US' characterisation of the situation in Hong Kong "confounds black and white" and that the national security law had created a safer environment and protected freedoms.

"Such moves disregard and distort facts, and grossly interfere in China's internal affairs," he said.

China's Foreign Ministry office in Hong Kong said yesterday that the American offer was an attempt "to bad-mouth Hong Kong, smear China, and engage in actions to destroy the city's prosperity and stability".

The White House said the measure made clear the US "will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and the international community".

Those eligible may also seek employment authorisation, said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

It is the latest action Mr Biden has taken to address what his administration says is the erosion of rule of law in the former British colony, which returned to Beijing's control in 1997.

The US government last month applied more sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong, and warned companies of risks of operating under a national security law China implemented last year to criminalise what it considers subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.

Critics say the law facilitates a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and a free press despite Beijing having agreed to allow Hong Kong considerable political autonomy for 50 years.

Beijing retaliated against Washington's actions last month with its own sanctions on Americans, including former US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

US lawmakers have sought legislation that would make it easier for people from Hong Kong to obtain US refugee status if they feared persecution after joining protests against China.

"The PRC has fundamentally altered the bedrock of Hong Kong's institutions," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, noting that the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities had arbitrarily delayed scheduled elections, disqualified lawmakers and undermined press freedom.

The Biden administration's move falls under the Deferred Enforced Departure programme, which does not offer a pathway to citizenship but can be renewed indefinitely by a president.

REUTERS