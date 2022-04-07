Biden, Obama reunite to spur momentum for midterm elections

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama got the band back together on Tuesday - at least for the day, with the former president visiting his former vice-president in the White House to try to restoke Democratic momentum ahead of midterm elections.

The mood was simultaneously nostalgic, festive and humorous as the old team reunited.

"Welcome back to the White House, man. It feels like the good old days," Mr Biden told his former boss in a packed ceremonial East Room, where they entered together to huge cheers from staff and members of Congress.

For Mr Obama, it was the first time he had stepped into the hallowed corridors and historic rooms since he left five years ago, handing power to Mr Donald Trump and ushering in a period of political turmoil unprecedented in the modern United States era.

"Vice-President Biden," Mr Obama began on taking the microphone, before correcting himself to laughter, saying "that was a joke".

Mr Biden prolonged the quip by introducing himself as "Barack Obama's vice-president".

But for Mr Biden, who served two terms as deputy to the first black president before coming out of retirement to deny Mr Trump a second term, it was a hugely poignant moment.

Beset by aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, galloping inflation, a bitterly obstructionist Republican opposition, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Biden had more than a year to appreciate how hard the top job really is. His approval polls are dire, stuck in the low 40 per cent range, with little sign of improvement.

The peg for the reunion was a relatively happy political event - the 12th anniversary of the launch of the Affordable Care Act, Mr Obama's signature domestic achievement.

Popularly known as Obamacare, the subsidised healthcare plan expanded medical services to millions in a country where many are unable to afford to visit the doctor and dentist and risk being bankrupted by the cost of emergency operations.

Republicans have made repeated, ferocious attempts to strip away a plan they denounce as socialism, but Obamacare has mostly survived the assaults and, under Mr Biden, seen expanded participation.

"Despite great odds, Joe and I were determined," Mr Obama said.

"I intended to get healthcare passed even if it cost me re-election - which for a while it looked like it might."

The deeper point of the Biden-Obama get-together was a chance to reinforce Mr Biden's centrist brand and reassure Democrats running scared ahead of what polls predict will be a crushing election defeat in November, with Republicans regaining control of Congress.

Quite apart from talking up healthcare policy, the White House emphasised that the 44th president and current 46th were having lunch, just as they used to once a week during the Obama administration.

When it comes to the midterms, Mr Obama is not exactly the best example: His Democrats were wiped out in the 2010 and 2014 congressional races.