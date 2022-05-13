Biden marks 'tragic milestone' of a million US Covid-19 deaths

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden on Thursday (May 12) commemorated the Covid-19 deaths of one million people in the United States, marking what he called "a tragic milestone" and urging Americans to "remain vigilant" during the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, Biden acknowledged the impact of the deaths on families left behind and urged the country not to "grow numb to such sorrow."

The US on Wednesday reached more than a million Covid-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, crossing a once-unthinkable milestone about two years after the first cases upended everyday life.

The loss represents about one death for every 327 Americans, or more than the entire population of San Francisco or Seattle.

Most of those deaths, some 600,000, happened after Biden took office in January 2021 at the peak of a major wave of the disease.

Biden marked the sad occasion by ordering flags to be flown at half-mast. The administration on Thursday also hosted a global Covid-19 Summit with other countries to spur international efforts to fight the pandemic.

Biden's more muted response to the one million deaths contrasts with his commemoration of 500,000 deaths last year, roughly a month after he took over from former president Donald Trump, who many voters criticised for downplaying Covid-19's impacts and bungling the government response.

In February 2021, 500 lit candles lined steps at the White House and a military band played Amazing Grace, as Biden, his wife Jill, Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, bowed their heads in respect for the dead.

Politically, Biden now owns the pandemic. He ran against Trump on a promise to take it more seriously, and he came into office with a plan to get Americans vaccinated and an attempt to show leadership on mask-wearing and mitigation efforts.

But he faced an unexpectedly strong opposition to vaccine and mask mandates, led by Republicans, that turned public safety measures endorsed by disease experts into a political and legal battle in the US.

A conservative-dominated Supreme Court struck down his federal vaccine-or-test mandate for companies, and a Trump-appointed judge struck down his public transportation mask mandate.

Ready to move on

The administration's focus on vaccines as the way out of the pandemic also left it scrambling when new virus variants emerged that were resistant to them, health experts said, while some critics also faulted Biden's team for not doing enough early on to increase coronavirus testing nationwide.

Just 67 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated - one of the lowest rates among wealthy countries - and hundreds are still dying from the disease every day.