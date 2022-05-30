Biden makes trip to comfort families of victims, survivors

UVALDE (Texas) • President Joe Biden yesterday headed to a Texas town to comfort families ripped apart by the largest school shooting in the United States in a decade amid lingering questions about whether the police's failure to act swiftly contributed to the death toll.

Mr Biden's familiar role as consoler-in-chief will be complicated by local anger over a decision by law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas, to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children in the room made panicked 911 calls for help.

Investigators were seeking to determine how critical mistakes were made in the response to the shooting that left 19 pupils and two teachers at Robb Elementary School dead, and some are calling on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into police actions.

Mr Biden was scheduled to visit a memorial at the school, and meet victims' families, survivors and first responders.

The Democratic President also confronts the stark reality that he has been relatively powerless to stop mass shootings or convince Republicans that stronger gun controls could stem the carnage.

The Texas visit will be his third presidential trip to a mass shooting site, including earlier this month when he visited Buffalo, New York, after a shooting that left 10 black people at a supermarket dead.

"Too much violence, too much fear, too much grief," Mr Biden told graduates in a commencement speech on Saturday at the University of Delaware.

"We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer. We can finally do what we have to do to protect the lives of the people and of our children."

Harrowing accounts are emerging of the ordeal faced by survivors of the shooting. As residents gathered in a central square on Saturday to pay homage to the victims, haunting stories told by pupils who played dead while a gunman killed their classmates and teachers were underscored by accounts of the slow reaction by police.

Samuel Salinas, 10, was sitting in his fourth-grade classroom when the shooter, later identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, barged in with a chilling announcement: "You're all going to die." Then, "he just started shooting", Samuel told ABC News.

The boy said he thinks Ramos fired at him, but the bullet struck a chair, sending shrapnel into the boy's leg. "I played dead so he wouldn't shoot me," he said.

Survivors of the attack have described making desperate, whispered pleas for help in 911 phone calls during the assault.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, even smeared the blood of a dead friend on herself as she feigned death.

Another student, Daniel, whose mother would not provide his last name, said he saw Ramos fire through the glass in the classroom door, striking his teacher.

The bullets were "hot", he told The Washington Post, and when another bullet ricocheted and struck a fellow pupil in the nose, he said he could hear the sickening sound it made.

Though his teacher lay on the floor bleeding, she repeatedly told the children to stay calm and stay where they were, Daniel recalled.

He was finally rescued by police who broke the windows of his classroom. Since then, he has had recurrent nightmares.

By mid-morning on Saturday, dozens of people had gathered at Uvalde's courthouse square, which has become a sombre place of homage to victims and survivors.

Twenty-one simple white crosses have been erected around a fountain - one for each victim. People also left growing piles of stuffed toys and flowers, as well as heart-rending messages of "Love you" and "You will be missed".

The Uvalde shooting has once again put gun control at the top of the nation's agenda, months ahead of the November midterm elections, with supporters of stronger gun laws saying the latest bloodshed represents a tipping point.

