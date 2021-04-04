Biden lauds massive rebound in US jobs

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden has lauded a massive rebound in US jobs as a sign of hope "at long last" that the end of the pandemic is within sight, with businesses reopening nationwide and vaccine access quickly opening up.

New Labour Department data released on Friday showing that the economy regained 916,000 jobs in March comes as a boon to millions of Americans facing financial ruin, but also lays bare the deep scars left by more than a year of shutdowns and curbs due to Covid-19.

"We still have a long way to go to get our economy back on track after the worst economic and job crisis in nearly a century," the President said in a televised address. "But my message to the American people is this: Help is here. Opportunity is coming. And at long last, there's hope for so many families."

The increase in jobs was the biggest since last August, with nearly a third of the gains in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labour Department reported.

The rise in hiring pushed the unemployment rate down to 6 per cent, from 6.2 per cent in February. However, even as the economy begins to recover from Covid-19 shutdowns, employment is still 8.4 million jobs lower than the pre-pandemic peak, the report said.

The gain in non-farm payrolls, which far exceeded the consensus estimate among economists, reflects the accelerating recovery as vaccinations become more widely available, as well as the injection of more government stimulus which sent cash to most households and expanded support to businesses.

The figures showed that white women were the biggest winners last month, with nearly half a million returning to work. But black unemployment remained little changed at 9.6 per cent and average hourly earnings fell by four cents to US$29.96 (S$40.30), reflecting the rehiring of lower-wage workers.

In addition, there are nearly six million more workers now than before the pandemic who either are working part-time because they cannot find a full-time job, or are on the sidelines because they have not been able to find work, the report said.

With all of those workers included, the unemployment rate is 10.7 per cent, compared with 7 per cent in February last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE