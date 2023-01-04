Biden, Japan's Kishida to meet at White House on Jan 13

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Jan 13 to discuss North Korea, Ukraine, China’s tensions with Taiwan, and a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, the White House said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss “a range of regional and global issues including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”, the White House said.

The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner in standing up to China’s increasing might comes as North Korea’s missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry US allies in the region.

Mr Kishida plans to discuss Tokyo’s new security policy, which saw the unveiling in December of Japan’s biggest military build-up since World War II, Japan’s Yomiuri daily newspaper reported last week, citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources.

The White House said Mr Biden will reiterate his full support for Japan’s recently released National Security Strategy.

“The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the US-Japan Alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead,” said the statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

On a visit to Japan in May, Mr Biden applauded Mr Kishida’s determination to strengthen Japanese defence capabilities.

Japan’s US$320 billion (S$430 billion) defence plan includes the purchase of missiles capable of striking China and readying the country for sustained conflict.

There are concerns that Russia’s Ukraine invasion could embolden China to move against Japan’s neighbour, Taiwan.

Japan hosts the Group of 7 nations this year, including a leaders’ summit in May in Hiroshima that Mr Biden plans to attend.

The club, which also includes the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Canada, has been a focus of Mr Biden’s efforts to revitalize US alliances to counter threats from China to Russia and beyond.

Japan also took up a two-year term on the UN Security Council on Jan 1 and holds the rotating monthly presidency of the 15-member body for January.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi told a Reuters NEXT conference last month Japan will use its G-7 and UN leadership roles to pressure Russia to halt its war in Ukraine.

Christopher Johnstone, head of the Japan programme at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said Mr Kishida’s visit would reinforce Japan’s stature as America’s most critical ally in the Indo-Pacific.