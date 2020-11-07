Biden in sight of victory, but Republicans may hinder agenda

WASHINGTON • US presidential hopeful Joe Biden is well within sight of the White House, but with Republicans tipped to retain control of the Senate and increasing their share of seats in the House of Representatives, the Democrat is likely to face significant obstruction to his legislative agenda.

In such a situation, Mr Biden will have to rely on his reputation as a bipartisan dealmaker to push his policies through Congress.

In that respect, Mr Biden will also have to leverage powers, such as his ability to force a government shutdown, in order to get the Republicans to play ball.

The linchpin of Mr Biden's manifesto has been a promise to "Build Back Better" after the pandemic left the American economy in tatters.

At the forefront of the efforts will be nationwide testing for Covid-19, a Public Health Jobs Corps, the creation of massive vaccine stockpiles ahead of approval for speedy deployment and hazard pay for essential workers.

His economic recovery plan aims to spend US$700 billion (S$943 billion) on manufacturing and research and development to expand jobs in these sectors, as well as a US$2 trillion investment in clean energy and a clean elec-tricity standard that eliminates carbon from electricity production by 2035.

In addition, Mr Biden has pledged to pay health insurance costs for newly unemployed people and offer middle class parents and caretakers US$8,000 a year for child or long-term care support.

Whether Mr Biden will be able to achieve his policy goals, however, may hinge on a call that he was set to make to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, possibly as early as yesterday.

While the two men have not spoken yet - with a Biden aide noting that it would be premature before the election result has been declared - they have a long relationship after serving in the Senate for decades and also while working together to cut deals during the Obama administration.

As majority leader of the Senate - a prospect that is looking increasingly likely - Mr McConnell will play a major role in approving members of any possible Biden Cabinet, and also in the legislative process should Mr Biden be elected.

Both parties have plans, and there is always a risk that if Mr Biden and Mr McConnell are unable to work together, stalemates over differences such as the contours of a stimulus package for the economy may become par for the course.

Meanwhile, Germany has called on President Trump to play by the rules and accept the result of the US presidential election, in a rare diplomatic intervention by a key Western ally.

Mr Trump's appeal to end the counting of ballots "doesn't comply with the democratic culture" of the US, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told public broadcaster ARD on Thursday.

"It is easy to be a winner, but sometimes it is quite hard to be a loser," Mr Maas said. "It is important that in the end, the result will be accepted by everybody."

In a separate interview with ZDF television yesterday, Mr Maas said it is "perhaps a bit scary" that people are no longer surprised by Mr Trump's behaviour, "although one really doesn't want to believe it".

"One thing is very certain: that the next American president has a very important and outstanding task, that is to end the polarisation in the country and bring society together again," he said. "That is what the next president is needed for."

Germany has a track record of keeping a low profile when it comes to foreign policy and avoiding controversial positions. In this case, it is taking a clear stand in trying to steer Mr Trump to accept whatever the result is when it comes.

Separately, French Trade Minister Franck Riester said France expects smoother trade relations with the United States should Democratic contender Biden win the presidential vote, with greater alignment on sustainable deve-lopment and more multilateral cooperation.

Asked if France anticipated that a Biden presidency would be more reconciling, Mr Riester said: "We would surely see an improvement in relations. We would be more aligned on matters of sustainable development and perhaps also on multilateral work."

A top Turkish official said yesterday that Turkey is ready to work with whoever wins the US election, despite a friendship with Mr Trump that has helped the two countries through turbulent times.

"Regardless of which candidate takes office in the US, we will pursue a sincere approach to improve our relations," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

