Biden hails US$20b investment announcement by tech giant IBM

President Joe Biden tours IBM’s campus in Poughkeepsie, New York. on Oct 6, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
5 min ago

POUGHKEEPSIE, United States - IBM hosted US President Joe Biden on Thursday to celebrate the announcement of a US$20 billion investment in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology in New York state.

Chief executive officer Arvind Krishna unveiled the spending, which will take place over a decade, in a speech alongside Biden in the tech giant's Poughkeepsie facility.

"We are proud to announce that IBM is pledging to invest US$20 billion (S$28 billion) across the region," he told cheering workers.

"This investment includes breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, mainframe computers, quantum computers and artificial intelligence," Krishna said.

Biden, who flew in to Poughkeepsie earlier for a tour of the site, hailed the pledge from the "iconic American company" as another sign that his strategy of rebuilding the US innovative edge is working.

"It's here at this factory and the factories of other companies across America where America's future is literally being built," he said.

The Democrat has made a priority of encouraging growth in high-tech manufacturing, hoping to rebuild domestic supply chains in crucial components such as microchips that for years have been left to foreign companies based as far away as Taiwan.

Other major projects currently under way include Micron's announcement of a US$100 billion investment to manufacture semiconductors in New York and Wolfspeed's pledge to spend US$5 billion on a new semiconductor plant in North Carolina.

In early September, Biden visited the nascent site of Intel's future US$20 billion facility in Ohio.

"We're better positioned globally than any time in a long time," Biden said, hailing the US investment climate created by "the most productive workers in the world," the "best research universities," dynamic venture capitalists and his administration's pushing through of the biggest federal infrastructure spending plans in decades. AFP

More On This Topic
Biden hails US$22 billion investment by South Korea's SK Group
The multi-edged weapon to protect America's chipmaking lead over China

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top