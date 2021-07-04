Biden hails rebound as US adds 850,000 jobs in June

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden cheered the "historic" US rebound from the Covid-19 crisis as the economy gained 850,000 new jobs in June, cementing the evidence of a broad recovery.

The uptick was better than expected and came after two months of disappointing results, with big increases in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labour Department said in its closely-watched monthly report on Friday.

With the latest gains, the world's largest economy has added 3.3 million jobs in the first six months of the year.

"This is historic progress, pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in 100 years," Mr Biden said at the White House.

The President, a Democrat, credited the massive American Rescue Plan approved in March and the rapid acceleration of vaccinations as factors fuelling the economic revival.

The unemployment rate last month ticked up to 5.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent in May, the data showed, and the jobless rate for black workers rose a tenth of a point to 9.2 per cent.

Economist Joseph Brusuelas of RSM US noted on Twitter: "We remain 6.8 million jobs short of where we were in February 2020. Still five million short in services, so that is where the focus will be going forward."

As the United States has brought the pandemic under control, hotels and restaurants have reopened and hired at a rapid pace, adding 343,000 positions last month, the report said. However, the sector is still short 2.2 million jobs from February last year.

Education gained 230,000 positions at the state and local government levels, while manufacturing gained 15,000, but construction lost jobs.

The labour shortage is also driving wages higher, with average hourly earnings rising by 10 cents to US$30.40 (S$41) in June, following larger increases in May and April, the report said.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK The unemployment rate nudged up because more Americans are seeking jobs, and good employment gains for teachers will have a multiplier effect in the next few months, as that allows kids to go back to school and frees over a million parents to return to work. MR ROBERT FRICK OF NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Mr Biden said that dynamic tips the balance of power in favour of workers and "gives them the power to demand to be treated with dignity and respect".

But the struggle to find workers as businesses reopen has become a political issue, with Republicans blaming the generous federal jobless benefits as keeping potential hires on the sidelines.

As a result, 22 state governments have terminated supplemental unemployment benefits early and four other states have announced plans to follow suit, although some face legal challenges. The extra benefits expire in September.

While the rising jobless rate is viewed as bad news, in a recovering economy it is generally an indication that discouraged workers are more upbeat about their job prospects and have come off the sidelines to look for work.

Mr Robert Frick of Navy Federal Credit Union downplayed the rising jobless rate and said there are signs of good news ahead.

"The unemployment rate nudged up because more Americans are seeking jobs, and good employment gains for teachers will have a multiplier effect in the next few months, as that allows kids to go back to school and frees over a million parents to return to work," he said of the data.

Meanwhile, the broadest measure of joblessness fell below 10 per cent for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

That "U6" rate - which includes those who work part-time because they cannot find full-time work, as well as discouraged workers who are not looking for a job - peaked at just under 23 per cent in April last year.

Still, the figures showed some mixed results as the ranks of the long-term unemployed - those jobless for 27 weeks or more - rebounded after declining in May.

And employment in the motor vehicle sector fell by more than 12,000, which economists say is linked to the global semiconductor shortage that has hindered production, as well as annual summer factory shutdowns.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE