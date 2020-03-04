Biden gets twin booster as campaign rivals give up bid

DALLAS • In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Ms Amy Klobuchar and Mr Pete Buttigieg have thrown their support behind a presidential campaign rival, Mr Joe Biden, giving him an extraordinary boost before the Super Tuesday primaries that promised to test his strength against liberal front-runner Bernie Sanders.

Even by the standards of the tumultuous 2020 campaign, the dual endorsement from Ms Klobuchar and Mr Buttigieg - and their joint appearances with Mr Biden at campaign events in Dallas on Monday night - was remarkable.

Rarely, if ever, have opponents joined forces so dramatically, as the two went from campaigning at full tilt in the South Carolina primary last Saturday to embarking on a political rescue mission for Mr Biden.

Senator Klobuchar, who sought to appeal to the same moderate voters as Mr Biden and Mr Buttigieg, and focused her campaign on calling the Democratic Party's attention to Midwestern states like her native Minnesota, withdrew from the race on Monday afternoon.

She told associates she wanted to leverage her exit to help Mr Biden and headed straight for a joint rally. Before a roaring crowd in Dallas, she hailed Mr Biden as a candidate who could "bring our country together" and restore "decency and dignity" to the presidency.

Mr Buttigieg, a former South Bend mayor, endorsed Mr Biden at a pre-rally stop on Monday, saying the former vice-president would "restore the soul" of the nation as president. Mr Biden offered Mr Buttigieg the highest compliment in his personal vocabulary, likening him to his own son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

The crucial question was whether any of it would make a difference in the primaries across 15 states and territories, including the critical battlegrounds of California and Texas.

Mr Sanders has significant head starts in many of the Super Tuesday states and beyond. His popularity has risen in recent weeks, and so has Democratic voters' estimation of his electability in a race with Republican President Donald Trump.

The Vermont senator has a muscular national grassroots organisation, backed by the most fearsome online fund-raising machine in Democratic politics - one that collected more than US$46 million (S$64 million) last month.

He signalled on Monday that he was ready to take on Mr Biden, and perhaps in a long fight too, if neither man can get a decisive early advantage in a nomination fight that still includes Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mr Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire former mayor of New York City.

Mr Sanders' advisers have long believed he would have an advantage in a two-person contest against Mr Biden, because of the strength of the senator's economic platform and message of shaking up the political system.

And his supporters are unlikely to be impressed by the movement towards Mr Biden among traditional Democratic power brokers, who many Sanders voters already regard as having colluded in an unseemly way to block his candidacy in 2016.

There is some risk to party leaders that anything perceived as a conspiracy against Mr Sanders could anger his base and deepen existing fissures on the left.

As news emerged of the shift of centrist support towards Mr Biden, Mr Sanders projected confidence and defiance, dismissing it as a phenomenon of "establishment politicians" supporting one another.

On Twitter, he posted a video criticising Mr Biden for having supported the 2003 Iraq War, linking him to unpopular Republicans like former president George W. Bush and former vice-president Dick Cheney. On CNN on Monday night, he assailed Mr Biden's record on the Iraq War and social security.

"It is no surprise they do not want me to become president," Mr Sanders said, referring to his moderate opponents.

That Ms Klobuchar and Mr Buttigieg decided to align against Mr Sanders reflected their assessment of him. Both have warned that he could lose to Mr Trump, sceptical that his liberal policy agenda would win him broad support in battleground regions like their Midwestern base.

Their moves amounted to an urgent and perhaps desperate effort to strengthen Mr Biden in the first nationalised day of voting in the Democratic nomination contest.

Super Tuesday includes the largest states in the country, California and Texas, and a number of important general election swing states, including Virginia, North Carolina and Minnesota.

Mr Biden is trying to turn a wave of sudden momentum, achieved in South Carolina, into a wider breakthrough in the Democratic race, having slumped badly over the last few months after embarrassing setbacks in the first three primary and caucus states.

Even with his former opponents' energetic help, he is by no means certain to run strong enough on Super Tuesday to slow Mr Sanders' ascent or narrow the race to a one-on-one contest.

So far, Mr Sanders has made few concessions, or even gestures of conciliation, towards the party establishment he is aiming to displace. And if Mr Biden does manage to slow or halt his ascent, it could be seen in part as a function of just how little Mr Sanders has done to assuage moderates' anxiety about his campaign.

