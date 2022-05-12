Biden: Fed targeting inflation, China tariffs under review

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden, under pressure to tame high inflation, has told Americans he understands their plight and that he and the US Federal Reserve are working to solve what he called his administration's top domestic priority.

"They're frustrated," Mr Biden on Tuesday said of Americans paying more for goods and services across the board.

"I don't blame them."

As inflation pushes annual consumer prices more than 8 per cent higher than a year ago, the president highlighted his release of oil from strategic petroleum reserves and his pressure on companies with record-high profits to lower prices.

"I want every American to know that I am taking inflation very seriously and it is my top domestic priority," he told reporters.

Mr Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with supply chain issues and Russia's war on Ukraine, were to blame for the inflation spike.

He and fellow Democrats rushed trillions in new Covid-19 aid and infrastructure spending into the economy last year, fuelling a record rebound last year.

Republicans and some economists have said the spending fuelled inflation too.

A March study from the Federal Reserve bank of San Francisco estimated US fiscal stimulus added 3 percentage points to current inflation data, but said without the spending, the economy might have tipped into deflation, which would have been more difficult to manage.

"We're in power," Mr Biden said when asked if he deserved the blame for high prices.

"We control all three branches of government. Well, we don't really," he added, lamenting his fellow Democrats' inability to get other spending Bills passed because of their narrow control of Congress.

The president did not announce new policy measures in the speech ahead of new consumer price data yesterday expected to show inflation remained elevated through April.

But he said he was considering eliminating Trump-era tariffs on China as a way to lower prices for goods in the US.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters later there could be more on tariffs in "coming weeks".

REUTERS