Biden faces pressure to commit to defence of Taiwan

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden is expected to announce his strategy towards China soon, and calls are growing for him to make a clear public commitment to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of Chinese aggression.

China considers Taiwan to be a rebel province that will one day return to the mainland's fold, by force if necessary.

The US, which has diplomatically recognised Beijing since 1979, has maintained relations with Taipei and remains its most important military ally.

A US law requires the country to help Taiwan defend itself in event of conflict, but Washington has long pursued a policy of "strategic ambiguity", refraining from stating what circumstances would lead its military to intervene on Taipei's behalf.

The aim is twofold: to avoid provoking Beijing, which might see this as a pretext for adopting a more aggressive policy towards Taiwan, but also to curb any desire of the Taiwanese government to formally declare independence that would set off a powder keg.

Experts like Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass believe the time has come for the United States to introduce a policy of strategic clarity.

Former US Navy officer Michele Lowe, now a fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, said: "Ambiguity signals to Beijing that there are questions over America's commitment to the region, exasperated by four years of an America-first mantra that shrunk US leadership in the world. Clarity provides the opposite."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS