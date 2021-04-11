Biden draws criticism over military budget

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden asked Congress to sharply hike spending on climate change, cancer and underperforming schools, but his first budget wish list on Friday drew howls of bipartisan concern over military spending.

The US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) budget, reflecting an 8 per cent increase in base funding from this year, marks a sharp contrast with the goals of Mr Biden's predecessor, Mr Donald Trump.

It would spread billions of dollars more across areas ranging from public transit and poor schools to toxic site clean-ups, foreign aid and background checks on gun sales, but spend nothing on border walls.

The budget "makes things fairer", said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yet the proposal was greeted with bipartisan scorn over its suggested funding for the Department of Defence, roughly even on an inflation-adjusted basis at US$715 billion.

The administration also cut an "Overseas Contingency Operations" account that even government bureaucrats said had come to serve as a slush fund for extra military spending.

The President's request displeased both liberals hoping to impose cuts and hawks who want military spending to increase to deal with threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea - a reminder of the uphill battle that Mr Biden faces in delivering the policies he promised as a candidate beyond the Covid-19 emergency.

Five top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, issued a joint statement warning that the Biden plan sent "a terrible message" to US allies and adversaries and called into question the administration's willingness to confront China.

"We can't afford to fail in our constitutional responsibility to provide for the common defence," wrote the lawmakers.

The United States allocates nearly half of its discretionary budget to military and defence, and has long outspent any other country.

US Representative Ro Khanna of California, a top liberal Democratic voice on security matters, said the military spending request was "disappointing" and left open the possibility of "wasteful spending" on missiles.

Nearly three months into a job consumed by the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Biden's proposal document offered a long-awaited glimpse into the new president's agenda.

Mr Biden would increase spending by US$14 billion across agencies to deal with the effects of greenhouse gas emissions, a shift from the Trump administration's dismissal of climate science.

The President would spend millions of dollars on dealing with rising numbers of unaccompanied children showing up at the country's southern border from Central America, including US$861 million to invest in that region to stop asylum-seekers from coming to the US.

But his budget would provide no funding for the construction of a border wall, the administration said, a signature Trump priority, and would increase funding for investigation of immigration agents accused of "white supremacy".

Among the biggest proposed increases in funding is US$36.5 billion for a federal aid programme for public schools in poorer neighbourhoods, more than double the 2021 level, and for researching deadly diseases other than Covid-19 that has dominated his term in office so far.

"This moment of crisis is also a moment of possibility," Mr Biden's acting budget director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to the Senate.

Mr Biden would spend US$6.5 billion to launch a group leading targeted research into diseases from cancer to diabetes to Alzheimer's, a programme that reflects his long desire to use government spending to create breakthroughs in medical research.

The historically short "skinny" budget was delayed, spanned just 41 pages and did not address how much the country's debt will increase by or what taxes will fund the spending.

REUTERS