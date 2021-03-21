Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE • US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor.

"It's very windy outside," said Ms Jean-Pierre when asked about Mr Biden's stumbling. "He is doing 100 per cent fine."

Boarding a flight to Atlanta, Mr Biden stumbled slightly about halfway up the 25 or so stairs, recovered, then stumbled again and briefly went down on one knee, according to video footage.

The President appeared to rub his left knee before getting back up, then completed climbing up the stairs at a slower pace.

He stopped at the top of the stairs, turned around and offered a crisp salute.

At 78, Mr Biden was the oldest person ever to assume the presidency when he entered the White House on Jan 20.

