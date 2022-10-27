Biden discusses Iranian drones in Ukraine with Israeli president

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday discussed the growing threat to Ukraine from Russia’s Iranian-supplied war drones, as Israel comes under pressure to help Kyiv.

Mr Herzog told reporters at the White House after his talks that they “mainly” discussed Iran’s nuclear programme, the crushing of protesters demonstrating against strict Iranian religious laws, and the issue of Teheran’s drone sales to Russia.

The weapons are “killing innocent Ukrainian citizens”, Mr Herzog said.

Israel has been reluctant to get involved in a US-led alliance helping pro-Western Ukraine to repel a bloody Russian invasion.

But Mr Herzog’s trip to Washington underlined Israeli concern at the growing role of Iran in the conflict, with Teheran accused of supplying fleets of deadly drones used by Russia against Ukrainian civilian targets.

On Tuesday, Mr Herzog met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and announced he was sharing intelligence to prove that Iran has been supplying military drones to the Russians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed this on Wednesday, saying “this is a positive trend in relations with Israel.... After a long pause, I see us moving forward”.

Mr Biden andMr Herzog also discussed Iran’s ongoing tussle with the international community over its nuclear programme, which it insists has only civilian goals. Israel opposes a push by the Biden administration to salvage a deal that would reinstate international inspections in Iran in exchange for sanctions relief.

“They consulted on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern, including the threats posed by Iran and its proxies. The president emphasised his administration’s pledge to ensure Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon,” the White House said in a statement after the talks.

Maritime border ‘breakthrough’

Sitting alongside Mr Herzog in the White House Oval Office, Mr Biden praised Israel for reaching a long-delayed accord with Lebanon on their sea border. The deal was brokered by the United States.

Mr Biden hailed the “historic breakthrough.”

“It took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it,” he told Mr Herzog. “It took some real guts. It took principled and persistent diplomacy to get it done.”