Biden defends pick for Defence Secretary amid criticism

US President-elect Joe Biden introduced retired general Lloyd Austin as his pick for Secretary of Defence on Wednesday, while responding to criticism that his choice would erode a norm meant to ensure civilian control of the military and that Mr Austin might not pay sufficient attention to the Asia-Pacific.

Mr Austin, who retired from the military more than four years ago, will require a waiver from Congress to be confirmed. Under US law, a former military officer must have been out of uniform for at least seven years before becoming defence chief.

Mr Biden said: "There are good reasons for this law that I fully understand and respect, and I would not be asking for an exception here if I did not believe this moment in our history didn't call for it - and if I didn't have the faith I do in Lloyd Austin to ask for it."

The President-elect had high praise for Mr Austin, who headed the US Central Command under former president Barack Obama from 2013 to 2016, and oversaw the withdrawal of 150,000 American troops from Iraq.

If confirmed, Mr Austin would be the first African American to head the Defence Department, in line with Mr Biden's goal to bring greater diversity to his Cabinet.

Mr Biden and Mr Austin also stressed that the retired general valued America's allies, including those in the Asia-Pacific.

Their comments came after some consternation over a commentary penned by Mr Biden in The Atlantic on Tuesday in support of Mr Austin, which failed to mention the region entirely.

Mr Austin said: "I understand the important role the department plays in maintaining stability, deterring aggression, and defending and supporting critical alliances around the world, including in the Asia-Pacific."

He also promised to come into the role as a civilian leader with a deep appreciation and reverence for the prevailing wisdom of civilian control of the military.

"I recognise that being a member of the president's Cabinet requires a different perspective and unique responsibilities from a career in uniform. I intend to keep this at the forefront of my mind," he said.

The waiver has been granted only in 1950, for General George Marshall, and in 2017, for retired general James Mattis, who had been out of uniform for four years at that point.

News of Mr Austin's nomination was greeted with some discomfort among several lawmakers.

Michigan's Democrat congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is apprehensive about having "another recently retired general to serve in a role designed for a civilian".

"After the last four years, civil-military relations at the Pentagon definitely need to be rebalanced... I'll need to understand what he (Mr Austin) and the Biden administration plan to do to address these concerns before I can vote for his waiver," she said, echoing a sentiment shared by other Democrats.

Mr Biden's impending nomination of Democrat trade lawyer and China expert Katherine Tai as his trade czar - reported by major US news outlets on Wednesday night - was a less contentious choice.

The pick signals that confronting China over its trade practices will continue to be a priority of his administration, as it was under outgoing President Donald Trump's.

Ms Tai has received broad support from both moderates and liberals, and trade experts and lawmakers welcomed the news.

Ms Tai, who is chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee, speaks fluent Mandarin, and has deep expertise and experience in international trade.

As chief counsel for China trade enforcement at the Office of the US Trade Representative from 2011 to 2014, Ms Tai was responsible for the development and litigation of America's disputes against China at the World Trade Organisation.

She also worked on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement negotiated by the Trump administration.

Ms Tai, 45, is Mr Biden's first Asian American Cabinet-level appointment. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first minority woman to serve as US Trade Representative.

Democrat senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio called her the most qualified candidate for the post.

Mr John Murphy, senior vice-president for international policy at the US Chamber of Commerce, said: "Her deep policy background and her success building bridges in Congress will serve her well in the role."

In comments earlier this year, Ms Tai said US trade policy regarding China had to be strategic and not just "defensive".

"The offence has got to be about what we are going to do to make ourselves... be able to compete stronger, and ultimately be able to defend this open democratic way of life that we have," she said.