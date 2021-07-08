Biden convenes meeting on ransomware strategy

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden will take on the rapidly growing threat of ransomware against companies and localities by convening key officials to discuss administration strategy in the wake of a high-profile attack by hackers.

Mr Biden was set to meet various agency leaders behind closed doors yesterday to discuss ransomware and ways to combat it, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday night that called the risk a "national security and economic security priority for the administration".

Mr Biden said on Tuesday the ransomware attack centred on Florida information technology firm Kaseya seems to have inflicted only "minimal damage" on American businesses. "It appears to have caused minimal damage to US businesses, but we're still gathering information," Mr Biden told reporters following a briefing from advisers. "I feel good about our ability to be able to respond."

The discussions will follow a similar meeting held on Tuesday by Ms Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, to discuss vulnerabilities and strategies with the US Conference of Mayors.

Confronting ransomware is gaining new urgency for the administration following the audacious attack over the US holiday weekend that affected more than 1,000 businesses, with victims in at least 17 countries, according to cyber security researchers.

A Russia-linked ransomware gang known as REvil is believed to be behind the attack, which exploited multiple previously unknown vulnerabilities in IT management software made by Kaseya.

Cities, towns and local institutions, including hospitals, have fallen victim to attacks.

Ms Neuberger, in the virtual meeting, told the mayors that a recent pilot programme to bolster the defences of electric utilities would "soon be followed by similar initiatives to strengthen the cyber resilience of other critical sectors like pipelines, water and chemicals", the White House said.

She pledged that local and state governments would "have the full resources of the federal government when responding to a cyber incident, including the assistance of cyber security professionals from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency", the White House added.

Ms Neuberger said the administration's strategy included international efforts to hold nations where ransomware crews operate responsible. The assaults have continued even after the issue was discussed at Mr Biden's summit in Geneva last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At that session, Mr Biden said he gave Mr Putin a list of 16 critical sectors that should not be hacked lest the American government respond with its own cyber forces.

Kaseya was working on Tuesday to restart its servers to bring customers back online, but said it had run into further technical difficulties. Kaseya said that while working to redeploy its software programme, "an issue was discovered that has blocked the release".

Separately, Russian hackers are accused of breaching a contractor for the Republican National Committee (RNC) last week, around the same time as the Kaseya attack, another incident that is testing the red lines set by Mr Biden during his high-stakes summit with Mr Putin.

The RNC said in a statement on Tuesday that one of its technology providers, Synnex, had been hacked. While the extent of the attempted breach remained unclear, the committee said none of its data had been accessed.

Early indications were that the culprit was Russia's SVR intelligence agency, according to investigators in the case. The SVR is the group that initially hacked the Democratic National Committee six years ago and more recently conducted the SolarWinds attack that penetrated more than a half-dozen government agencies and many of the largest US corporations.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES