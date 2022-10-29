Biden condemns ‘political violence’ after attack on Pelosi’s husband

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Friday called the attack on the husband of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi “despicable” and denounced those who spread lies about stolen elections for corroding the political climate and contributing to politically motivated violence.

“The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’,” Mr Biden said, citing reports the speaker was the intended target of an intruder, who entered the Pelosi home in San Francisco early on Friday morning and attacked Mr Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

“This is despicable. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” he said at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Friday.

“Enough is enough is enough,” he said. “Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are.”

“Democracy is literally, not figuratively, on the ballot this year,” added Mr Biden.

The president said he has spoken to Mrs Pelosi and arranged a plane for her to go from Washington to San Francisco to be with her husband.

“She said he’s doing okay,” Mr Biden said. “He seems to be coming along well, he’s in good spirits.”

Mr Pelosi, 82, underwent a successful operation to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, Mr Drew Hammill, Mrs Pelosi’s spokesman said on Friday in a statement.

“His doctors expect a full recovery,” Mr Hammill added.

Mrs Pelosi was the intended target of the intruder, who shouted “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before attacking her husband, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, identified by San Francisco police as David DePape, is in custody and faces charges, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.